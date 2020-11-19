CLOSE
More Than A Dozen Arrested In Series Of Carjackings In Baltimore

A man is arrested by police at Footscray Police Station, 5 December 1997. THE A

Source: The AGE / Getty

Baltimore police have arrested 14 people after a series of carjackings in recent weeks.

The arrests were tied to ten carjackings in the city. Of the 14 arrested, 2 were charged as adults and the rest were charged as juveniles. No names have been released.

“People are driving and they are looking all over, and looking around when they get out of the car, when they go out of their house, and people shouldn’t have to live in fear,” said Baltimore City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer.

Detectives are checking whether or not any of the 14 people arrested may be tied to other incidents.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Close