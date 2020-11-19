CLOSE
Behind The Battle: The Sonic Boom Of The South

This Facebook Watch series goes behind the scenes of the Jackson State University marching band "the Sonic Boom of the South."

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 14 Jackson State v Tennessee State

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Marching bands are the pulse of HBCU culture.

OneX, in collaboration with Facebook Watch, presents Behind The Battle — a 10-part series that offers a glimpse into Jackson State University’s legendary marching band, the Sonic Boom of the South.

The series goes “behind the boom,” to highlight Jackson State students and faculty who don the legendary baby blue, black and white uniform.

On the first episode of “Battle of The Bands,” male and female Sonic Boom members break down the iconic “swing and sway.”

“The rocking movement that you see us do is called the swing and sag that helps distinguish us from any other band. And if you see us from the far, you’ll see the plumes, which are the white things on top of our head. You’ll see them moving in a swaying motion. When you see that it’ll let you know that the whole band in on one accord,” says a band member.

Combined with the momentum of the crowd, the Sonic Boom’s “swing and sway” is just the warm up for their vigorous performance. At one point, the musicians hold their leg in a “chair” position/ 90 degree angle before charging onto the field in formation.

“Yeah, there’s other great bands out here and give credit where due, but marching in with the Sonic Boom Of The South, I don’t think there’s no other feeling,” another student explains in the clip.

Keep up with the Sonic Boom’s every week on Facebook Watch and right here on HelloBeautiful.com.

 

Behind The Battle: The Sonic Boom Of The South  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

