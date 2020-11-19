CLOSE
Will Smith And Janet Hubert Squash Their ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Beef

Nobody wins when the family feuds.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

One of Black Hollywood’s most infamous squabbles has been finally put to rest. Will Smith and Janet Hubert have put aside their problems.

This week the cast of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunited to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary. While the crew has enjoyed great relationships with each other almost three decades since the finale one original member wasn’t so lucky. After the second season the original Aunt Vivian mysteriously exited the show and was replaced by the second Vivian Banks, Daphne Maxwell Reid. While NBC did not issue any reasoning regarding her departure the show continued to blossom without her.

Over the years Hubert has expressed her frustration and called out Will on social media claiming he was partly the reason for her termination. Surprisingly she made an appearance on the reunion special and spoke to Will about what happened. During the sit down she revealed she was actually in an abusive relationship. “I was no longer laughing, smiling, joking because there were things that were going on that nobody knew about,” she explained. “The cast had no idea what was going on.” Will then admitted how now see how was complicit in her exit. “I can see how I made the set very difficult for Janet,” he said.

Hubert also touched on the rumors that she was labeled difficult to work with. “I lost everything. Reputation. Everything. Everything. And I understand you were able to move forward but you know those words calling a Black woman ‘difficult’ in Hollywood is the kiss of death,” she explained. “It’s the kiss of death and it’s hard enough being a dark-skinned Black woman in this business.”

You can see a clip of the exchange below:

