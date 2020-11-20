Jeremih In ‘Critical Condition’ In ICU Battling COVID-19, Agent Says

Jeremih‘s battle with COVID-19 has taken a bleak turn.
According to the singer’s agent, he’s currently in an intensive care unit in critical condition.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
“J was just pulled off the ventilator,” his agent said in a statement to Variety. “He’s still in ICU in critical condition. Please keep him in your prayers.”
The 33-year-old singer had been privately battling the virus in his hometown of Chicago when musicians and peers took to social media to ask for prayers on his behalf. 50 Cent was the first to relay that the “All The Time” singer was battling COVID-19.
“Pray for my boy Jeremih. He’s not doing good. This COVID shit is real. He’s in the ICU in Chicago,” he wrote.
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated November 2020)
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated November 2020)
1. Jeremih
1 of 50
2. Khloe Kardashian2 of 50
3. Trey Songz
3 of 50
4. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump
4 of 50
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
5. Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox
5 of 50
Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox pulled out of co-hosting E!'s virtual red carpet at the #Emmys after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/5OfAVqFJ9e— Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2020
6. Natalie Nunn
6 of 50
7. Tiffany HaddishSource:WENN 7 of 50
8. Dwayne The Rock Johnson
8 of 50
9. Usain BoltSource:Getty 9 of 50
10. Antonio BanderasSource:WENN 10 of 50
11. Herman CainSource:WENN 11 of 50
12. Russell Westbrook
12 of 50
Rockets guard Russell Westbrook says he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2020
13. Keisha Lance Bottoms
13 of 50
COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020
14. D.L. Hughley
14 of 50
15. Ezekiel Elliott
15 of 50
#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020
16. Patrick Ewing
16 of 50
I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG— Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020
17.17 of 50
18. Fred The Godson
18 of 50
19. NFL Champion Von MillerSource:Getty 19 of 50
20. Karl Anthony Towns' ParentsSource:Getty 20 of 50
21. George Stephanopoulos & WifeSource:WENN 21 of 50
22. Westside Gunn22 of 50
23. Babyface23 of 50
24.24 of 50
25. BeBe Winans
25 of 50
26. Marvin Winans26 of 50
27. P!Ink & Her Son Jameson
27 of 50
28. Rudy Gobert
28 of 50
29. Brooke Baldwin
29 of 50
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus.— CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2020
"I am OKAY," Baldwin said in an Instagram post. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever." https://t.co/tF6kWKBaRs
30. Chris Cuomo
30 of 50
New: My colleague and friend @ChrisCuomo has been diagnosed with coronavirus. He will continue working from home. https://t.co/i2NGNT4zKA— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 31, 2020
31. Ellis Marsalis Jr
31 of 50
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist and Patriarch, Dies at 85 - The New York Times https://t.co/2rkQqlWtQX— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 2, 2020
32. Doris Burke
32 of 50
Doris Burke joins The Woj Pod to reveal she's tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. She details her symptoms, her hospital testing experience, recovery and goal of sharing importance of social distancing and other measures underway to combat pandemic. https://t.co/4RAbMO5LPL— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2020
33. Slim Thug
33 of 50
34. Tom Hanks
34 of 50
35. Rita Wilson
35 of 50
36. Donovan Mitchell
36 of 50
37. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari
37 of 50
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari has been tested positive with corona virus, official news #Covid_19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Brazil #Bolsonaro pic.twitter.com/Zcdif5U6gZ— Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) March 12, 2020
38. Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton
38 of 50
BREAKING: Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 13, 2020
39. Olga Kurylenko
39 of 50
40. Idris Elba
40 of 50
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
41. Lucian Grainge
41 of 50
42. Kevin Durant
42 of 50
Kevin Durant was one of the four Nets to test positive for coronavirus.— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 17, 2020
More: https://t.co/Bz7tu4e5xE pic.twitter.com/JS5l4nMmtU
43. Sean Payton
43 of 50
Sean Payton said he came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly. More ahead on ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020
44. Marcus Smart
44 of 50
I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020
45. Andy Cohen
45 of 50
46. Harvey Weinstein
46 of 50
Harvey Weinstein One of Two Confirmed Coronavirus Cases at NY Prison https://t.co/NS3cxkKdG7— TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2020
47. Manu Dibango
47 of 50
crazy we lost another great to Coronavirus... Manu Dibango ... Le Grand... https://t.co/BnNX0FOqtA— Gilles Peterson (@gillespeterson) March 24, 2020
48. Chef Floyd Cardoz
48 of 50
Groundbreaking chef Floyd Cardoz has reportedly died of the new coronavirus https://t.co/d4UyVtalAm pic.twitter.com/KVBcTRfaWN— Eater NY (@EaterNY) March 25, 2020
49. Prince Charles
49 of 50
Coronavirus: Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/jMHkHbLqIv— SkyNews (@SkyNews) March 25, 2020
50. Brad Jordan (Scarface)
50 of 50
Brad Jordan, aka Scarface of the Geto Boys, says he had 103 fever, felt like an elephant was sitting on his chest and thought he was going to die. He has now tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/p7wD1OTQCF via @houstonchron— Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) March 26, 2020
Jeremih In ‘Critical Condition’ In ICU Battling COVID-19, Agent Says was originally published on theboxhouston.com