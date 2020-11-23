CLOSE
Taraji P. Henson Lit Up The AMAs In These Designer Lewks!

Taraji P. Henson hosted the AMAs last night rocking these high fashion and fabulous looks.

Fresh off her cameo in Megan Thee Stallion’s Body video, Taraji P. Henson gave us energy, fashion and dance moves as the host of the 2020 American Music Awards. Taraji opened the award show night dazzling the red carpet in a beaded shift dress by Giorgio Armani with an elaborate collar and fringe detailing her neck and wrists. Longtime stylist, Jason Bolden accessorized the look with a coordinating head wrap and metallic open-toed Tom Ford shoe. Instantly, we stayed glued to our seats in anticipation as Taraji teased us on social media with, “Let the lewks begin.”

ABC's Coverage Of The 2020 American Music Awards

Source: ABC / Getty

Channeling different moments in time and musical icons, but she insured to reminds us of her ratchet side by opening the show with a slew of dancers to perform “WAP” and “Savage” after disrobing from her white belted mini and cape to reveal a flesh tone Perry Meek bodysuit.

2020 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

“We’re going to have some fun. We’re embracing our neighbors and coming together with music” and fun we did have. Taraji then appeared in an sleeveless Alexandre Vauthier Fall 2020 grey dress with a high neckline. Her hair swooped into a ponytail while two curls framed her face.

2020 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Taraji didn’t stop there, turning up the heat in an eye popping high thigh black custom Georges Hobeika look (from their Spring 2021 RTW collection) with a sheer beaded skirt and asymmetrical top with an oversized keyhole cutout.

2020 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Next, Hensen appeared in a darling Pyer Moss mini with suede Casadei over-the-knee boots and fierce black hat. This look again inspired by the Spring but the hat which sat on jeweled netting that adorned her hair stole the show.

That was until the hair changed and the curves appeared in an Area Fall 2020 black and white print dress. Reminding us of the 70s, the big hair brought us Pam Grier, Foxy Brown vibes.

2020 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Keeping the hair, Taraji posed with cutouts of Jay Z and Beyonce in a vintage Patrick Kelly corset-dress with matching jacket from the 80s. Not to disappointment, she completed the ensemble with over-the-knee leopard print boots.

2020 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

From Foxy to Diana Ross, the hair again pulls her lilac slip dress with circular cutouts together. She accessorized the look with a gold Tiffany HardWear link necklace that would cost you $12,000!

2020 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / GettyTaraji twirled into her funkiest look of the night with her burgundy over-the-knee boots and long-sleeved mini featuring trips of red, white and black strips.

2020 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Bringing back the sparkle and high thigh splits, Taraji P Hensen closed the night in a neon yellow one-sleeve gown, dangling earrings and a side parted face framed hair.

2020 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Taraji had a ball and rose to the occasion of keeping us entertained and excited to watch. “I am so happy to be here,” the actress enthused. “Look, I’m just happy to be off the couch, and in some real fashion. And some deodorant, which I think just expired.”

Get the deets on her Foxy Brown inspired hair, here.

Taraji P. Henson Lit Up The AMAs In These Designer Lewks!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

