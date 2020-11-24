CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Nostalgic Vibes: 27 Years Since ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Starring Robin Williams

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
'Toys' New York City Premiere

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Time sure does fly. It is crazy to believe the classic comedic film, Mrs. Doubtfire celebrates 27 years today, Nov. 24. It still manages to bring viewers joy and laughter over the years. Robin Williams stars in the film alongside Mara Wilson from Matilda, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Lisa Jakub and Matthew Lawerence.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The story follows the father, played by Robin Williams, after his divorce. He goes to great lengths to disguise himself as a female housekeeper to spend more time with his kids. The Chris Columbus-directed movie premiered in theaters Nov. 24, 1993. Columbus has directed many films like the popular holiday movie Home Alone starring Macaulay Culkin and The Harry Potter series from J.K. Rowlings children’s novels.

Mrs. Doubtfire awarded Robin Williams Best Actor at The Golden Globes. The film was awarded another Golden Globe award for Best Motion Picture in a musical or comedy. The dramedy also took home an academy award at The Oscars for Best Makeup, which isn’t unbelievable since it showcases Robin Williams’s stellar transformation throughout the film.

The movie grossed $441.3 million on a $25 million budget becoming the second highest grossing film of 1993 worldwide. The film received mixed reviews, but ultimately it became an instant classic being placed at 67th in the American Film Institute’s “AFI’s 100 Years… 100 Laughs” list and 40th on Bravo’s “100 Funniest Movies of All Time.”

The late Robin Williams has helped produce some cult classics over the years including Mrs. Doubtfire. His undeniable knack for comedy makes all of the films he’s been involved in that much more entertaining.

Fans are sharing their love for the film and even attempting their own cosplay as Mrs. Doubtfire.

We found a few deleted scenes from the movie featuring the couple’s nosy neighbor Gloria.

The movie features its’ fair share of classic scenes like the Mrs. Doubtfire cleaning scene featuring Aerosmith’s “Dude (Looks Like A Lady)” where Mrs. Doubtfire is seen dancing and prancing around with a vacuum.

Another favorite is the scene where the social worker makes a surprise visit to Daniel’s, played by Robin Williams, home.

We would be remised if we did not share our love and admiration for this fan favorite. It is the perfect film to watch with your family over the holidays. Grab your Thanksgiving dinner and snuggle up under the fireplace with this timeless classic. This Thanksgiving, we’re thankful for 27 years of Mrs. Doubtfire.

Nostalgic Vibes: 27 Years Since ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Starring Robin Williams  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Robin Williams

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Everyone Is Counting On Black Women Again To…

Black women invested in this election with the promise that their votes would produce action towards legislation eradicating blocked accessways…
11.24.20
David Dinkins, First Black Mayor Of New York…

David N. Dinkins, the first and only Black person to hold the post of mayor in the city of New…
11.24.20
Meet Shuwanza Goff, The Black Woman Who Will…

Goff will help lead efforts to help propel Biden's legislative efforts through Congress, which includes policies promising to lengthen, ensure,…
11.24.20
21-Year-Old Breonna Taylor Protest Leader Hazma ‘Travis’ Nagdy…

Community members are reeling over the death of a promising young activist whose life was cut short on Monday during…
11.24.20
‘Blessed’: Linda Thomas-Greenfield Would Be Just Second Black…

Linda Thomas-Greenfield became the first Black person who Biden tapped to be part of his cabinet. If confirmed, she would…
11.24.20
Why Biden Needs A Black Secretary Of Health…

While placing a Black person in positions of power is not the cure-all to reverse 400 years of systemic racism,…
11.24.20
Impeached Racist President’s Son Got The ‘Rona

Everyone could have predicted this one. Donald Trump's namesake son has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
11.23.20
Black Voters In Philadelphia Speak Out, Credit ‘Ancestors’…

Philadelphia's Black voters reflect on the 2020 election.
11.20.20
Trump-Loving Pastor Who Said He Wouldn’t Catch COVID…

There's a Trump-loving Pastor out in Virginia who is currently recovering from the coronavirus after publicly saying it wasn't possible…
11.20.20
Symone Sanders Potential White House Press Secretary Under…

According to published reports, President-elect Joe Biden is considering the former senior adviser for the Biden-Harris campaign for the position…
11.20.20
Close