These Stars Casually Slayed At The 2020 Soul Train Awards

Last night, The Soul Train Awards took center stage on our television screen. Although the show focuses on the voices, we couldn’t help but be excited by the fashion. The monumental and historic awards show usually attracts bold fashion choices, but this year a lot of the performers and honorees opted for casual threads. Some artists kept it cute in jeans, while others went for simple jumpsuits.

Black was the color of choice for most of the attendees. We did have our occasional pop of color from artists like Andra Day, Brandee Evans, and, Nicco Annan. I can’t help but feel that the casual attire is a direct result of the growing Corona virus cases. The show featured less celebrities, which resulted in less show-stopping looks.

If you missed all the fun from last night’s show, here is a recap of our favorite looks to hit the stage and the black carpet.

Brandy

On the carpet, Brandy dazzled in a Stella McCartney all black free flowing shirt and pants set, paired with a black hat and her signature braids. For her performance, Jason Bolden placed the songstress in an oversized, floor-length dress coat and fitted black body suit.

H.E.R.

H.E.R. continued the all black theme clad in a pair of Emporio Armani shorts, a mesh top, and a slender blazer. She of course sported her signature shades and black pumps. She took home the award for R&B/Soul Female artist.

Monica

Honoree Monica accepted her Lady of Soul Award in an all black satin Balenciaga FW20 gown styled by No IG Jeremy. If it looks familiar, it’s because Cardi B also wore this sexy ensemble for Balenciaga’s Billboard. Both ladies wore it well!

DJ Cassidy

While the ladies always show up to slay, DJ Cassidy came to play with a sparkling gold blazer, satin button up shirt, gold watch, along with his signature shades and fedora hat. The dapper deejay debuted Pass the Mic Vol 4 – Soul Train Edition.

Tichina Arnold and Tisha Camp bell

The dynamic duo took the stage in a montage of looks. Our favorite ensemble is Tichina’s velvet berry deep cut tuxedo body suit with matching berry top hat and Tisha’s combination leather and faux fur sleeve jacket with leather skirt and knee high leather boots.

Another favorite was Tichina’s African-inspired tribal makeup partnered with a printed head wrap, green fringe earrings, and black blazer.

Tisha showed up and showed out in a pair of black faux leather pants, a black and beige top with exaggerated shoulders, and a cute brown bob-styled wig.

Andra Day

Andra Day gave us a much needed pop of color on the carpet of The Soul Train Awards. The singer wore a pink and purple skirt set with strappy gold sandals. She kept her retro vibes but rocking her hair in a short, curly afro.

Brandee Evans

Anyone else missing P Valley? Brandee Evans, also known as Mercedes, hit the carpet in a gorgeous emerald green, single-shoulder gown by designer Eva Mejl.

Nicco Annan

And of course Uncle Clifford had to grace us with his presence. Actor Nicco Annan came through in an off white suit by Romeo Hunte.

