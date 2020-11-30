CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Kevin Hart Gets Dragged For “Hoe Activity” Joke About His Daughter [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Mario has a special message for the ladies and sounds like he’s looking for the right woman to love on. Kevin Hart is getting dragged by women because of his comment about his daughter in his recent comedy special. He commented on his daughter having “hoe like activity” and many fans are not here for his joke.

Lisa Raye is speaking out about what she heard about Halle Berry.  Miss Berry clapped back and told her to ask her man!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Kevin Hart Gets Dragged For “Hoe Activity” Joke About His Daughter [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Cecilia Rouse Will Be The First Black Person…

Joe Biden tapped Cecelia Rouse to be the next chairperson of the Council of Economic Advisers. If confirmed by the…
11.30.20
Black Folks Won’t Forget All The Ways People…

The election results are official, but for many Black voters, concerns about efforts to disenfranchise their ballots this year will…
11.30.20
Symone Sanders And Karine Jean-Pierre Land Key Roles…

Symone Sanders and Karine Jean-Pierre were part of a historic all-female communications team that will serve Joe Biden and Kamala…
11.30.20
Oregon Community Rallies Around Black Teen Fatally Shot…

Aidan Ellison, a 19-year-old Black man, was fatally shot in the chest on November 23 by a white man named…
11.30.20
Will A Black Woman Be Appointed To Kamala…

Black Lives Matter activists and other prominent Black political leaders want to ensure that the Senate includes a Black woman…
11.30.20
People Think Trump OK’d Iran’s Nuclear Scientist Assassination…

Regardless of which country launched the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, there seems to be one unverified…
11.30.20
Racist Landlord Gets Fraction Of Max Prison Time…

A racist white man who rented property to a Black family with children was given a delayed, light prison sentence…
11.30.20
Everyone Is Counting On Black Women Again To…

Black women invested in this election with the promise that their votes would produce action towards legislation eradicating blocked accessways…
11.24.20
David Dinkins, First Black Mayor Of New York…

David N. Dinkins, the first and only Black person to hold the post of mayor in the city of New…
11.24.20
Meet Shuwanza Goff, The Black Woman Who Will…

Goff will help lead efforts to help propel Biden's legislative efforts through Congress, which includes policies promising to lengthen, ensure,…
11.24.20
Close