Netflix Developing ‘Forty Acres’ Film With Cheo Hodari Coker, Jay-Z Producing

More Black excellence on the way.

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty

One of the most popular entertainment platforms continues to show that they are for our culture by their actions. Netflix is curating a new film based on a must read story.

As spotted on Deadline the streaming giant has announced they will be developing a movie based on the novel Forty Acres. Written by Dwayne Alexander Smith the book details the fictional story of Martin Grey, a Black lawyer working out of a storefront in Queens. He soon becomes friendly with a group of some of the most powerful, wealthy, and esteemed Black men in America. Martin finds out that his glittering new friends are part of a secret society dedicated to the preservation of the institution of slavery—but this time around, the Black men are called “Master.”

According to the press release Cheo Hodari Coker, creator of Luke Cage, is slotted to pen the project. Helping to bring this film to film to life are James Lassiter, Jay-Z, Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan as producers with Niles Kirchner and Bill Strauss. Executive producers are Dana Honor for Kapital, Smith and Mike Epps.

Cheo Hodari Coker has a long history the communicating the Black experience as an influential Hip-Hop journalist during the magazine era. He would go on to work on several high profile projects like Creed II, Lowriders and Notorious plus uncredited work on Straight Outta Compton and All Eyez on Me.

Forty Acres is set to debut on Netflix sometime in 2022.

