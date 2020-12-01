CLOSE
Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Rihanna Looks Icy Hot In Savage X Fenty’s New Winter Campaign

Winter is heating up with Savage X Fenty's Winter collection!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Rihanna Attends Savage X Fenty London Pop Up Shop

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

If there’s one thing Rihanna has given us in 2020 it’s LEWKS and she’s closing out this year with a bang with her Savage X Fenty Winter campaign!

Rih Rih put herself in the center of the lingerie brand’s upcoming campaign and we’re not mad at all because she looks absolutely gorgeous! Dressed in white latex thigh-high socks with strappy heels, a white puffy jacket and Savage X Fenty’s Plush Velvet Tie Front Bra with the Plush Velvet Peek-A-Boo Tie Back Sleep Shorts, the multi-faceted beauty looks like an ice queen as she poses in front of a makeshift winter wonderland getting us all in the holiday spirit.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Rihanna isn’t the only celeb getting into the Savage X Fenty holiday spirit as this campaign follows Megan Thee Stallion’s hot holiday-themed edit, used at start of the brand’s holiday campaign season. Earlier this month, Hot Girl Meg curated a lingerie collection appropriately titled “Hottie Holiday” equipped with all of her favorite sexy picks for the November “Pearls Of Love” Xtra VIP Box which became available at the beginning of the month.

If you missed Meg’s “Hottie Holiday” collection, don’t worry, the new Winter collection drops tomorrow (Tuesday, Dec. 1) and will feature winter themed styles that are perfect for the holiday season. The collection will also feature an XTRA VIP box including a push-up bra, side-tie sleep shorts and a sexy cut-out panty with a velvet rose print.

For more on Savage X Fenty, visit their website here.

 

Rihanna Looks Icy Hot In Savage X Fenty’s New Winter Campaign  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

rihanna

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Republican Blames Trump For Noose Sent To Election…

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's Voting Systems Manager, directly blamed Trump for a noose sent to an election worker as well as…
12.02.20
Meet Kamala Harris’ Unapologetically Black Senior Staff

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' senior staff is shaping up to be a proper representation of the voters who are largely…
12.02.20
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Seems Open To Bill Cosby’s…

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court heard arguments while reviewing Bill Cosby's sexual assault case as his lawyers worked to have his…
12.02.20
Giving Tuesday: 21 Black Organizations That Can Use…

Here's a list of activism and advocacy groups that are doing the work.
12.01.20
Giving Tuesday: Contrary To Popular Belief, Black Folks…

African Americans are the most generous philanthropists, statistics show.
12.01.20
Nigerian-Born Adewale ‘Wally’ Adeyemo Set To Be Deputy…

Adewale "Wally" Adeyemo will be the deputy Treasury secretary, making the Nigerian-born Obama era official the first Black person to…
12.01.20
Cecilia Rouse Will Be The First Black Person…

Joe Biden tapped Cecelia Rouse to be the next chairperson of the Council of Economic Advisers. If confirmed by the…
11.30.20
Black Folks Won’t Forget All The Ways People…

The election results are official, but for many Black voters, concerns about efforts to disenfranchise their ballots this year will…
11.30.20
Symone Sanders And Karine Jean-Pierre Land Key Roles…

Symone Sanders and Karine Jean-Pierre were part of a historic all-female communications team that will serve Joe Biden and Kamala…
11.30.20
Oregon Community Rallies Around Black Teen Fatally Shot…

Aidan Ellison, a 19-year-old Black man, was fatally shot in the chest on November 23 by a white man named…
11.30.20
Close