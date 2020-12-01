CLOSE
Fantasia Expecting First Child With Husband Kendall Taylor

Fantasia Album Release Party

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Fantasia is pregnant!

The fiery soul singer is expecting her first child with her husband, Kendall Taylor. Barrino and Taylor shared the news initially on an Instagram Live where she revealed her pregnancy news and her adorable baby bump. She also revealed that she had been struggling with fertility issues but her faith them going.

Check it out below:

 

 

She followed this up with an inspiring post dedicated to her unborn child on Instagram. She wrote:

“𝐺𝑜𝑑 𝐼 𝑊𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑇𝑜 𝑇ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑘 𝑌𝑜𝑢! 𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝐺𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑈𝑠 𝐴 𝑆𝑒𝑒𝑑 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑛 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐷𝑜𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟 𝑠𝑎𝑖𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑚𝑦 𝑇𝑢𝑏es 𝑤𝑒𝑟𝑒 𝐶𝑙𝑜𝑠𝑒𝑑 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑠𝑎𝑖𝑑 𝐷𝑖𝑓𝑓𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑡. @salute1st 𝐼 𝐿𝑜𝑣𝑒 𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝐾𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝐼 𝑐𝑎𝑛’𝑡 𝑤𝑎𝑖𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑠𝑒𝑒 𝑤ℎ𝑜 𝐻𝑒 𝑜𝑟 𝑆ℎ𝑒 𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑠 𝐿𝑖𝑘𝑒😂 #𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑔𝑔𝑜 #𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑔𝑔𝑦 𝑂𝑛𝑙𝑦 𝐺𝑜𝑑 𝐶𝑎𝑛 𝐷𝑜 𝐼𝑡🙏🏾

Barrino has two children, Zion Barrino, 19, and Dallas Barrino, 8, from previous relationships. Taylor also has a son from a previous relationship.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Fantasia Expecting First Child With Husband Kendall Taylor  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

