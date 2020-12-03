CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett, D-Nice Among Honorees At National Action Network’s Annual Triumph Awards

The virtual ceremony is scheduled for Monday night.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

One of the nation’s leading civil rights organizations announced the honorees for its annual awards ceremony recognizing people for working to promote social, racial and economic justice in their communities. The National Action Network (NAN) on Wednesday revealed the five winners’ names for this installment of the Triumph Awards, a yearly tradition that began more than a decade ago.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Actress Angela Bassett, activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham, DJ D-Nice, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts and actor/producer Tyler Perry were all named as recipients of Triumph Awards at the 11th annual ceremony, which will go virtual for the first time on Monday night.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, NAN’s founder, said the 2020 Triumph Awards being presented held a special meaning as the country experiencing a racial reckoning sparked by police violence and a pandemic that have both disproportionately affected Black people, in particular.

“This year’s honorees exemplify service and activism in the wake of a year that has exposed challenges haunting civil rights and social justice communities for too long,” Sharpton, who is also NAN’s president, said in a statement on Wednesday. “In a year tainted by bigotry, hatred and divisiveness, we at NAN are committed to highlighting people making real change. The Triumph Awards recognize and celebrate these significant figures that are both successful leaders in their fields as well as committed advocates for equality and justice. These are people who can be celebrated, lifted, and ultimately emulated in their work.”

More on the honorees:

  • Bassett has used her artistry to bring the narratives of strong Black women to film and television. Some of her most pivotal roles were in films that include “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “Boyz ‘N the Hood,” “Malcolm X,” “Black Panther” and dozens of other successful projects. She has also used her platform to bring awareness to diabetes, a disease that not only disproportionately affects Black people but also contributed to her mother’s death.
  • Packnett Cunningham, who rose to prominence as an activist following the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, was on President Barack Obama‘s 21st Century Policing Task Force and founded Campaign Zero, a nonprofit organization devoted to research-based policy solutions to end police brutality.
  • Hip-hop pioneer D-Nice all but became a household name as the pandemic first hit because of his marathon-style DJ sets that united socially distanced music-lovers who came together online in record numbers for his signature “Club Quarantine” series on social media.
  • Pastor Jakes Roberts, the daughter of legendary Bishop T.D. Jakes, is a motivational speaker, best-selling author and faith leader who founded the Women Evolve ministry, a group helping women achieve success.
  • Perry, whose reputation precedes itself, has especially expanded his multi-dimensional repertoire to focus on activism and philanthropy as the pandemic has progressively worsened. Most recently, he bankrolled an initiative for Black voters in battleground state Florida ahead of the presidential election.

Aside from the honorees, gospel artist Bishop Marvin Sapp and the Abundance Arts Academy, a Black-owned dance company from Brooklyn, are scheduled to perform at the virtual ceremony.

To watch the 11th annual Triumph Awards online, NAN will be live-streaming the event on its website and Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET.

Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett, D-Nice Among Honorees At National Action Network’s Annual Triumph Awards  was originally published on newsone.com

National Action Network

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett, D-Nice Among Honorees At…

The National Action Network revealed the five winners' names for the annual Triumph Awards that recognize people for working to…
12.03.20
CDC Panel Votes 13-1 That COVID-19 Vaccine Should…

It's been a long nine months thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is finally some light at the end…
12.03.20
Here’s Why The CDC Reduced Quarantine Time From…

Here's why the quarantine time has decreased.
12.02.20
Freak Nasty! Couples Swingers Event Pinged as COVID…

New Orleans has lots of strict COVID-19 guidelines in place including no dancing, but that didn’t stop the 2020 Naughty N’awlins…
12.02.20
Republican Blames Trump For Noose Sent To Election…

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's Voting Systems Manager, directly blamed Trump for a noose sent to an election worker as well as…
12.02.20
Meet Kamala Harris’ Unapologetically Black Senior Staff

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' senior staff is shaping up to be a proper representation of the voters who are largely…
12.02.20
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Seems Open To Bill Cosby’s…

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court heard arguments while reviewing Bill Cosby's sexual assault case as his lawyers worked to have his…
12.02.20
Giving Tuesday: 21 Black Organizations That Can Use…

Here's a list of activism and advocacy groups that are doing the work.
12.01.20
Giving Tuesday: Contrary To Popular Belief, Black Folks…

African Americans are the most generous philanthropists, statistics show.
12.01.20
Nigerian-Born Adewale ‘Wally’ Adeyemo Set To Be Deputy…

Adewale "Wally" Adeyemo will be the deputy Treasury secretary, making the Nigerian-born Obama era official the first Black person to…
12.01.20
Close