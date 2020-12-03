CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 3, 2020: Stop the Violence — Oprah Winfrey Hopes to Get Out the Vote in Georgia — CDC Votes On First Vaccines

1. Donald Trump: Stop the Violence

What You Need To Know:

The threats of violence coming from Donald Trump associates are mounting as are comparisons to the mafia. After seeing and hearing enough, a Georgia elections official called on Donald Trump to bring the violent rhetoric and threats to an end. Gabriel Sterling stood in the Georgia state capitol saying, “This has got to stop.”

2. TONIGHT: Oprah Winfrey Hopes to Get Out the Vote in Georgia Runoff Election with Virtual Event

What You Need To Know:

Black Voters Matter (BVM) co-founder Latosha Brown is pushing hard to encourage voters to cast their ballots in Georgia’s Senate runoff elections with a virtual event with Oprah Winfrey tonight.

3. Coronavirus Update: CDC Votes to Give First Vaccines to Healthcare Workers and Nursing Home Residents

 What You Need To Know:

In a vote of 13 to 1, vaccine advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities be the first to receive the initial phase of coronavirus vaccine doses. The single vote against the recommendation came from Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot of Vanderbilt University, who expressed worry that the vaccine had not been studied in residents of long-term care facilities.

4. BLM School Lesson Sparks Outrage in Wisconsin

What You Need To Know:

In early fall, Melissa Statz, a fourth grade elementary school teacher in the Burlington Area School District in Wisconsin, heard a discussion among students about Jacob Blake’s shooting by police in nearby Kenosha. Statz decided to incorporate lessons about racism and social justice to help answer her students’ questions.

5. The Fix Is In: Families Finesse For Financial Aid

What You Need To Know:

A second college admissions scandal hit the news recently, involving parents who are disowning their children to secure financial aid.

