Toni Braxton Is A Vision Of Perfection On The December Cover Issue Of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam

Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Toni Braxton gave high fashion realness on the December cover of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam. The singer posed in an oversized, bubble gum pink gown with shredded detailing along the hem of the dress. With her hair styled in a soft finger wave, and a light glam makeup look with a bold pop of pink around the eyes, Toni looks like a vision of perfection.

In Toni’s interview with Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam, she discussed her struggles with Lupus. Despite her sickness, she’s never given up and walked away from her career. “I have one of the most serious Lupus syndromes. But from the most serious things, I have the best. I always try to think positively,” she told the magazine. Now at the age of 53, Toni has a better handle on her health, although Lupus is unpredictable and can flare up at any time.

Toni also talked about her 30 year contribution to the music industry. From memorable hits like “Un-break my Heart” and “Breathe again” to releasing her 10th studio album this year, she has established herself as a staple in the music industry.

“I feel very grateful for life. Music helps me connect with people. The best feeling is knowing that you have inspired many people. I love to perform, love to compose music. I love singing,” she said.

There’a no doubt Toni Braxton’s career has been full of highs and lows. No matter the challenges life has thrown her, she’s managed to come out on top with a positive perspective. With a recently released album, Toni isn’t throwing in the towel anytime soon. As a matter of fact, she’s just getting started!

 

