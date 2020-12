It looks like retired fighters, athletes, and social media stars have a new platform, exhibition boxing matches. Well, Floyd Mayweather, retired Boxer and one of the all time greats in the sport who will most definitely end up in the boxing hall of fame is set to return to the ring for one of those boxing matches.

He is set to enter the ring for a super exhibition match against you tuber Logan Paul.

The match is scheduled for February 20, 2021, according to a post from Floyd on his Instagram page.

The bout will be available via pay-per-view, according to the event’s website . The first 1 million purchases will cost $24.99, increasing to $39.99 that threshold is reached. On December 29, the price jumps to $59.99 and then to $69.99 on February 11.

