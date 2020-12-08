CLOSE
Judge Orders Dame Dash To Appear For Deposition Or Lose The Case

Dame stay in court for something, b...

Damon Dash Celebrates the Launch of Dame Dash Studios

Dame Dash might have it in him to cut ass on lawyers who depose him, but his detrimental habits in the court room might cost him yet another lawsuit if he continues to play coy.

Page Six is reporting that a court judge has ordered the former Roc-A-Fella co-founder to appear for a deposition no later than the end of January 2021 after skipping out on his November 20 hearing. Dame Dash is currently facing a lawsuit from director Josh Webber over his film “Dear Frank” which he claims Dash tried to pass off as his own. According to Webber, Damon was indeed involved in the project for a second but even after he left the project kept fielding offers and even renamed it “The List” which confused anyone in the know.

Dash has said that he actually directed the film and posted on Instagram that “they stole my footage which was shot by my camera at my house.”

While it may seem like Dame Dash is dodging participating in Webber’s lawsuit, his lawyer says Dash was only MIA because his wife gave birth to their child earlier than expected. Still, Dame has one more chance to give his side of the story or that will be all she wrote as far as this case goes.

If he fails to show again, he will lose his case and a “default judgment will be entered in favor of Plaintiffs,” according to the order, seen by Page Six.

Dame better at least make an effort to make his side of the story seem plausible or he’s gonna be out an undisclosed amount of money.

