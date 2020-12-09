CLOSE
Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” Anthem Turns 50! [VIDEO]

Photo of Donny Hathaway

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

On this day (December 9) in 1970, Donny Hathaway released what became one of the most iconic holiday songs we’ve come to know and love: “This Christmas.”

To celebrate 50 years of Hathaway’s classic, Rhino Records premiered his first ever official music video which is an animated special drawn by cartoonist Lonnie Milsap. Check out the heart-warming visual and sing along with the lyrics noted below!

Donny Hathaway – “This Christmas” Lyrics

Hang all the mistletoe

I’m gonna get to know you better

This Christmas

And as we trim the tree

How much fun it’s gonna be together

This Christmas

Fireside is blazing bright

We’re caroling through the night

And this Christmas will be

A very special Christmas for me

Presents and cards are here

My world is filled with cheer and you

This Christmas

And as I look around

Your eyes outshine the town they do

This Christmas

Fireside is blazing bright

We’re caroling through the night

And this Christmas will be

A very special Christmas for me, yeah

Shake a hand, shake a hand now

Emm, fireside is blazing bright

We’re caroling through the night

And this Christmas will be

A very special Christmas for me, yeah

Hang all the mistletoe

I’m gonna get to know you better

This Christmas

And as we trim the tree

How much fun it’s gonna be together

This Christmas

Fireside is blazing bright

We’re caroling through the night

And this Christmas will be

A very special Christmas for me

Merry Christmas

Shake a hand, shake a hand now

Wish your brother merry Christmas

All over the land, yeah

Merry Christmas

Merry, merry Christmas

