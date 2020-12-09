CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rev. Al Sharpton Discussed His Meeting With President-Elect Joe Biden And VP Kamala Harris [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Reverend Al Sharpton joined the show today to discuss the recent meeting with President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.  Sharpton describes the meeting as very productive as he wants to ensure that Biden has the backs of the same black people who had his. Along with appointing certain people into office, Sharpton shared what was discussed about police brutality and community policing.

Listen to everything that happened during the meeting and what Sharpton thinks about the leadership moving forward.

 

