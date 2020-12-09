CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Michigan Lawmaker Disciplined After Video Addressing Racist Trump Supporters’ Threats

State Rep. Cynthia Johnson was removed from her committee assignments on Wednesday over a Facebook Live where she spoke out against racist threats she received online.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Michigan state Rep. Cynthia Johnson faces disciplinary action over a recent Facebook post where she urged her constituents to do “things right and in order” while warning Trump supporters to tread lightly.

Jonson went viral after she grilled Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani during a bizarre House hearing over the baseless voter fraud claims in Michigan.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

On Wednesday Johnson shared a press release on Facebook that included a joint statement from Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth, confirming her removal from committee assignments.

“Threats to either Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American. They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official. Rep. Johnson has been removed from her committee assignments and we are looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their own investigation,” the statement reads.

 

The actions were the result of conservative efforts to muzzle Johnson after she condemned the racist and misogynist threats against her over her outspokenness. On social media, Johnson has been labeled a “leftist,” a “domestic terrorist” and much worse.

“First I want to say thank you to everybody who is supporting our efforts, and when I say ‘our efforts,’ I’m talking about doing things right and in order,” she said in a Tuesday Facebook Live. “There’s a good way to do it and a f—-d up way to do it. Always provide proof, nobody cares what your mouth is saying. Provide proof.”

Johnson also shared audio messages where she faced threats of lynching and was told her personal information would be made public as a means of intimidation. Johnson said one of her attackers was contacted by the FBI.

She also warned Trump supporters to “be careful, walk lightly. We ain’t playing with you.”

“Enough of the shenanigans,” Johnson continued. “Enough is enough. And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right. Be in order. Make them pay,” she said by hitting them in their “pockets”

On Wednesday she posted another video asking her “soldiers” of Christ, misogyny, and against racism, to “rise.”

Johnson speaking out was a result of the Michigan House Oversight Committee where Giuliani used racist and erratic witnesses who claimed election fraud took place, specifically during the absentee ballot counting process at the TCF Center in Detroit. Trump supporters stormed the center during the election demanding that workers stop the vote.

Johnson went viral after she questioned the witnesses and Giuliani over what she felt was an attack on her constituents. She also argued that the witnesses should have to be sworn under oath. During the hearing, her colleagues repeatedly said she was out of order.

As we know Black women are routinely policed, especially when it comes to questioning figures of authority.

Michigan Lawmaker Disciplined After Video Addressing Racist Trump Supporters’ Threats  was originally published on newsone.com

Michigan

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Michigan Lawmaker Disciplined After Video Addressing Racist Trump…

Michigan state Rep. Cynthia Johnson was removed from her committee assignments on Wednesday over a Facebook Live where she spoke…
12.10.20
3 Tips For Pet Owners Traveling With Their…

The holiday season is among us and despite the coronavirus pandemic, travel is still up. Whether you’re traveling by plane…
12.10.20
Why Biden Picking Lloyd Austin For Secretary Of…

The man who could become the first Black person to lead the Department of Defense is at the center of…
12.10.20
COVID Crazy: Ohio Nightclub Fined For Hosting Trey…

Die hard Trey Songz fans looked contamination in the face and didn’t blink once. He recently performed a live set…
12.09.20
Doug Jones’ Prosecution Of KKK Church Bombers Earns…

The news that Doug Jones was Joe Biden's choice for U.S. attorney general drew attention to the former Alabama senator's…
12.09.20
FBI Joins Investigation Of Casey Goodson Jr. After…

The Justice Department joins the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., who was holding a sandwich,…
12.09.20
Justice For Omari Bryant: Black Teen In ‘Suspicious’…

Omari Bryant's body was hanging in front of a motel early Saturday morning in the town of Homerville and people…
12.09.20
What Is Clubhouse? A Deeper Look Into The…

Another day, another app. As someone who owns and operates her own business, I wasn’t too sure I could keep…
12.09.20
Breaking Is Now An Official Olympic Sport

One of the four elements of Hip-Hop (MC's, DJ's, graffiti and breakdancing breaking/b-boying) is now a proper Olympic sport. Today…
12.08.20
The Most Sweeping Bill To Decriminalize Marijuana Is…

The MORE Act passed in the House on Friday, the first of many steps to reverse and rectify the extensive…
12.07.20
Close