Jordan Brand, Nike & UCLA Reach Multi-Year Agreement

New drip coming in 2021 if you're a Bruins fan.

Jordan Brand x Nike x UCLA

Source: Jordan Brand / NIke

UCLA’s storied athletic program is rolling with the Jumpman and the Swoosh. Jordan Brand and Nike have entered into a multi-year agreement with UCLA to outfit all its athletes.

In their 6-year agreement, the family of brands will supply the UCLA Bruins’ official athletic footwear, apparel and equipment, commencing on July 1, 2021.

“UCLA is elite, and our student-athletes deserve every resource in their pursuit of excellence. We sought to partner with the best in the world; that is Nike and Jordan Brand,” says UCLA Director of Athletics Martin Jarmond in a statement. “Going into this process, our top priority was to secure the best quality and most innovative product to help our student-athletes and coaches compete for championships.”

The agreement covers all 25 of the UCLA athletic department’s teams, with Jordan Brand holding down football and basketball teams while the rest of the squads will be outfitted in Nike. UCLA will be the fifth football program rocking the Jumpman, joining the likes of Michigan.

“UCLA has a rich tradition of excellence on the court and field, as well as in the classroom. Like Nike and Jordan Brand, the Bruins have a championship mindset and their impact is felt both in sport and within the community,” added Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President, in a statement. “We are beyond excited to welcome UCLA into the family and are looking forward to partnering with some of the best athletes in the world.”

Not too long, UCLA ties with Under Armour came to an end, and it wasn’t on the best of terms. If you’re trying to get your hands on the Nike and Jordan Brand team gear, you’ll have to wait until its available in the fall of 2021.

Jordan Brand, Nike & UCLA Reach Multi-Year Agreement  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

