The Gift Guide For The Weave Lover In Your Life

2020 has been a year that snatched our edges, but hold on. We’re almost there!

We all have a woman in our her life who loves her weave. Raise your hand it’s you and you’re secretly here scouting products for yourself?! Lol. Whoever or whatever you’re shopping for, wigs, weaves and clip-ins have found a place in all our lives. Since it’s the holidays and a time to give, get into these tried and true products that your girl’s hair and scalp happy.

Kinkistry Koilistics Clip-Ins

Long gone are the days when extensions only came in one texture. If you’re a natural girl who simply likes to add length to her curls without the commitment of a full weave, finding the perfect curly clip-ins to match your hair is a job you gladly report to duty for. Kinkistry’s Koilistics Clip-Ins (starting at $110), are tried and true. 4C Naturalistas swear by their wefts for their natural appearance and quality hair. It’s the perfect gift for the curly girl in your crew.

UNDER HAIR CARE Washday Must Kit For Curly Hair

Taking care of your hair underneath your wig or weave is essential. Dermatologist Dr. Camille Verovic created the ultimate product to protect your tresses under that protective style. Dr. Camille believes in a four step wash day: cleanse, clear nourish, restore. Girl And Hair’s “Under Hair Care Wash Day Must Have Kit” ($59.99) is comprised of a cleanser, clarifier, leave-in conditioner and restorative balm that will rejuvenate your hair and leaving it smelling equally as delightful.

Intriguing Virgin Hair Brazilian Lacefront Wig

In 2020 and beyond, quality extensions do not have to break the bank, sis. Intriguing Hair is a one stop shop for bundles, wigs, braiding hair and more. They are a Boston-based luxury hair bar and specialize in hair replacement for those suffering from cancer and alopecia. I have been wearing Intriguing Hair’s Brazilian Body Wave lacefront wig (starting at $200) for four months, and I’ve done all the styling– bleached knots, braids in the front and pin up styles over several installs and the wig is expertly constructed to stand the test of time. The hair doesn’t excessively shed and tangles are minimum with proper care. The packaging, which is delivered in a beautiful pink glitter box and satin dust bag also includes a care guide card to teach you the best way to wash and maintain your Intriguing Hair extensions or unit.

pHYRE Hair Moroccan Sunrise Hydrating Shampoo

Maintaining a clean and healthy scalp is key to effective protective styling, so the shampoo and conditioner you use matters. Hydrate and strengthen your hair with pHYRE Hair Co.’s Moroccan Sunrise Shampoo and Conditioner ($23). The collection is made with Argan Oil, which is great for your natural hair and your extensions. The sulfate-free, plant-based formula includes these lit ingredients: Neem (herb that promotes hair growth and helps treat traction alopecia), coconut (increases shine and retains moisture), lavender (speeds up hair growth), peppermint (increases circulation for hair growth).

AH Beauty Threader

Switch up your extensions with a different installation technique from sew-ins to microlink extensions without breaking the bank or racking your brain thanks to the AH Beauty Link Threader ($25). This thermally bonded weaving thread makes for a smooth transition for the beads from the threader to the extensions in one swift motion, plus the attractive, handmade tool featuring custom decorative beading is a stylist’s ultimate accessory that’s also functional AF.

Pre-load your beads onto the threader to breeze through your microlinks or cylinders without constant threading, or even decorate your braided protective styles with charms and beads with ease.

Orange Foldover Warm Slap w/ Pom

A famous designer once said, “Fashion is a function of lifestyle,” and as hair lovers, our lifestyle includes protecting our investments. Grace Eleyae merges the best of both worlds with her satin lined hat collection. From cashmere beanies with furry poms ($46) to wool fedoras and berets, Grace Eleyae allows you to elevate your look and protect your mane at the same damn time.

From Gabrielle Union to Tia Mowry, the 2020 Grace Eleyae buzz continues to build. Plus, these hats have been listed as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things! Satin lined scrunchies and hand bands begin at $8 and hats can go up to $100.

Milano Collection No-Slip Wig Grip Band

Wig glue be gone.Your girl is going to thank you when you gift her this silk no slip wig grip from Milano collection ($15) that will keep her wig in place without the mess of glue. The one-size-fits-all adjustable wig band provides security without tension allowing your natural hair to breath.

TKX Hair Follicle Stimulant Drops

Source: The Kia Experience / thekiaxperience.com

Protective styles begin at the base. Protect your scalp, alleviate tension, soothe thinning edges and stimulate growth with TKX Hair Follicle Stimulant Drops ($19.99). Creator LaKia Diggs offers her drops in two formulas: Classic and Dry Itchy Scalp formulas that are non-comedogenic– or won’t clog your pores.

Made with love, Diggs began harvesting her own herbs to develop a proprietary blend of natural oils with antibacterial and antifungal properties that help to improve blood circulation and stimulate follicles to recharge the hair growth process. The TKX Hair Follicle Stimulant Drops also aids in balancing scalp pH, which can also help replenish the scalp’s natural oils and undo some of the damage of harsh chemicals. Best of all, it’s packaged in a dropper bottle for easy application between cornrows and tracks

A Free Sew-In From Mayvenn

Whenever you buy bundles from Mayvenn, you can opt in for free sew-in or wig services! Yup, get your girl’s hair did this Christmas and support your local certified beautician during a time when we could all use the extra funds (safely of course). Buy the bundles and Mayvenn will pay for the stylist, simply select which service you want to gift her with and purchase the hair for her to use! Services range from, leave-out installations, 360 frontal installs, frontal or closure installs.

Detangling Brush

This Detangling Brush sold by The Mane Shoppe ($8.99) helps to separate your tresses whether wet or dry, curly or straight ($8.99). The flexible design minimizes tension to avoid ripping through tangles and snatching hair out of wefts. The rows of bristles open up allowing you to remove knots quickly and pain-free. The Mane Shoppe is a black-owned, online beauty supply store with original offerings as well as accessories that help grow and protect your hair.

