5 Chic Nail Designs That Will Put You In The Holiday Spirit

Nailed by toots manicure

Source: Toots / Nailed by Toots

This holiday season will undoubtedly be different from years past. With Covid changing the way we convene with our families, it is vital to find ways to get into the Christmas spirit. One of my favorite ways of being festive for the holidays is getting a dope manicure inspired by the winter season.

Brooklyn-based nail technician Toots, better known as Nailed by Toots, is the master at creating fun, simple nail art that will keep your finger tips festive. Depending on your level of drama, she is able to add a little jazz, or taking things to the next level. If you’re looking for a few dope ideas when it comes to dressing up your nails this holiday season, here are 5 nail designs that’ll make you want to deck the halls.

Textures and Sparkles

Nailed by toots manicure

Source: Toots / Nailed by Toots

Red nails have always been a classic, go-to style for nails. Spruce up your hands by adding a fusion of sparkles and textured nail art. I love this style because it’s not too much for the woman who likes to keep it simple. It’s the perfect amount of holiday sparkle.

Colorful Medley

Nailed by toots manicure

Source: Toots / Nailed by Toots

A lil color never hurt anybody! This medley of reds, greens, and blues make for the perfect accent nails for this manicure. Although the colors are beautiful, I am drawn to the simple white nail with the green leaves. This captures the full mood of the holidays.

Golden Tips

Nailed by toots manicure

Source: Toots / Nailed by Toots

These beautiful tips are more my speed. The classy, simple golden tips can be worn year-round, but they make a bolder statement during the holiday season.

Sparkles and Ornaments

Nailed by toots manicure

Source: Toots / Nailed by Toots

This manicure brings the entire Christmas party to your nails. You have your sparkly green, your sparkly red, and your accent nail with white and gold ornaments on it.

Champagne

Nailed by toots

Source: Toots / Nailed by Toots

Champagne, anyone? This nail art is perfect for popping bottles into the New Year. The nude polish is complimented with a rose gold accent. It’s simple, chic, and holiday-ready!

 

5 Chic Nail Designs That Will Put You In The Holiday Spirit  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

