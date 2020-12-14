CLOSE
Beauty
HomeBeauty

La La Anthony Debuted A Fiery Red New Do In Stylish Social Media Flicks

Lala Anthony looks stunning in her new red lava locs and we have major hair envy!

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
T.O. Green Signing Party Hosted By La La Anthony

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

La La Anthony has been giving us hair envy for a little while now but over the weekend she took transformed our envy into full-on jealousy when she posted a series of Instagram flicks that really showed off her luxurious red tresses has us all screaming, “YAS QUEEN!”

The 39-year-old actress and TV personality looked smoking hot in her luxurious, long, lava red locs, beat face, and snatched body and took to Instagram to show off her ‘do in a series of gorgeous looks.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In one picture, the wife and mother looked cozy cute while showing off her fit figure in a grey crop top, light blue sweats, and a matching blue bubble jacket. She wore her hair parted over to one side with loose curls and gave us that messy but sexy wavy look that matched her aesthetic perfectly.

In a follow-up picture, she stunned us once again in another comfy cute, tan lounge set where she effortlessly rocked a cropped crew neck sweatshirt with the matching tan sweat pants and sneakers. She captioned the photo, “hey you…❤,” and was met with a series of adoring comments from fans and admirers praising her hot look.

Finally, Lala gave us a face and body in a series of close up shots where she rocked a super cute black workout set from Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection. With her hair long, curled, and pulled to one side, she modeled the set to perfection and had us all wanting to cop one for ourselves – both the outfit and the hairstyle!

Lala’s gorgeous red lava hair was custom created and designed by the wig and extension company Tresses x Sandrine and installed by The Transform Her. Our good sis first debuted the new look back in November when she posted a pic and gave us “Jessica Rabbit vibes,” as she appropriately captioned the photo, and she’s been giving us major hair goals every since!

Lala is known for her long and luxurious ‘dos and usually plays it safe when it comes to color, so we’re absolutely in love with this new, bold color choice and can’t wait to see what else she comes up with!

 

La La Debuts Sexy Red Hair Just In Time For Fall
10 photos

La La Anthony Debuted A Fiery Red New Do In Stylish Social Media Flicks  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

La La Anthony

Videos
Latest
A Queen From Queens Among The 1st to…

The great debate has been as we are in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic is whether or not we…
12.15.20
Stacey Abrams Helps Seal A Biden-Harris Victory As…

Abrams had a front row seat as she conducted roll call for 16 electors to cast their votes for President-elect…
12.15.20
Louisville Mourns Kris Smith, 2nd Breonna Taylor Activist…

Smith is the second activist following the shooting of Hazma 'Travis' Nagdy, to be murdered in the wake of Breonna…
12.15.20
Sources Confirm Cleveland Indians Name Change

The Cleveland Indians are making official moves to change its name for the sixth time in the franchise’s history. The…
12.14.20
Suspected White Supremacist Kelly Loeffler Smiles With Ex-KKK…

A photo showing Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler smiling alongside a former Ku Klux Klan leader Chester Doles, who has a…
12.14.20
FDA Clears Pfizer Vaccine For Public Distribution

According to published reports, the Food and Drug Administration has officially approved the vaccine for the coronavirus after hearing the…
12.14.20
Confirmed: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ‘Respectfully Declined’…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down the chance to serve in President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet, one of the Atlanta…
12.14.20
With Georgia’s High Stakes Runoff Elections, A New…

A new poll by Higher Heights explores the issues and blind spots perpetuated by the public that Black women routinely…
12.14.20
Minneapolis Teen Who Filmed George Floyd’s Death Honored…

The teen who filmed George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May was presented the 2020…
12.11.20
Youth Football Coach Investigated For Child Abuse After…

A football coach was banned from all American Youth Football activities and faces potential child abuse charges after video surfaced…
12.11.20
Close