Barack Obama Recites Lyrics To ‘Lose Yourself’ & Eminem Cosigns The Flows [Video]

Aux cord access permission granted.

Barack Obama Biden rally

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

Barack Obama has proven once again why he will always be our forever president. President  No. 44 recently pointed to one of Hip-Hop’s biggest talent as inspiration.

As spotted on HipHopDX, the former politician recently sat down with the folks at ATTN:. The feature is a five-part video series where Mr. Obama highlights important themes in his new memoir, A Promised Land.

On Friday (Dec. 11), the trailer was released and he shared that he relied on Hip-Hop music to keep him going when he served as President of the United States. The clip shows him seated reading from the book

”In my new book, A Promised Land, I share the story of what inspired me to pursue public service and the ups and downs in my first few years of my presidency, but I wanted to share some of the most important moments with you. That’s why I’m teaming up with ATTN: for a new series talking about some of the biggest moments that defined those years for me”. Obama said.

“When I needed inspiration on the presidential campaign, I often turned to music,” Obama continued, reading a passage from his book. “It was that got my head in the right place” Not just Eminem but JAY-Z’s ‘My 1st Song.’”

Naturally, the clip quickly made waves on landed on Eminem’s radar. In turn, Slim Shady reposted a screenshot of the visual with the praying hand emoji as a sign of his gratitude.

A Promised Land will undoubtedly be one of the biggest presidential books in history, and we want to make sure that the stories and themes make their way to younger audiences,” said ATTN: co-founder Matthew Segal. “We hope that these new interviews and creative Reels that ATTN: has made will bring the policies and lessons of the Obama presidency to the next generation”.You can watch the clip below.

Photo: Getty

Barack Obama Recites Lyrics To ‘Lose Yourself’ & Eminem Cosigns The Flows [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Barack Obama , eminem

