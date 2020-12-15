CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Drew Sidora Details How Nicki Minaj Body Shamed Her After An Audition On The Rapper’s Life

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

Drew Sidora has been making headlines since her debut on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The actress paid a visit to Kandi Burruss‘ YouTube show Speak On It and gave the lowdown on an encounter she had with Nicki Minaj. Back in 2015, Drew auditioned for a role in a pilot sitcom called Nicki about Minaj’s life. During her audition, she claims that Nicki Minaj called her out about her weight in front of everyone.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Back in 2013, Drew was casted to play T-Boz in VH1’s 2013 hit movie CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story. As she auditioned for a new role in the Nicki pilot, she recalls Nicki Minaj saying to her, “Girl, you don’t look how you looked in TLC,” in front of ABC executives.

Drew had just given birth 3 months prior to auditioning for the role. She was still breastfeeding and managing her new mom body. Although the criticism was hurtful, she decided to redirect that energy into something that would motivate her. “Girl, get your life together, get back in the gym. You can’t keep blaming it on the baby, and get to work,” Drew told herself. “I took the constructive criticism as some real, you know, advice.”

Nicki’s comments could’ve been delivered in a different way, but Drew’s openness to the feedback helped her in the long run.“I turned it into lemonade like let’s get in the gym and really get my career back,” she added. “I’ve been on a journey of weight loss and just getting back to good health.”

Now that Nicki Minaj has experienced pregnancy and childbirth, I’m sure she regrets making those comments. As women, our body go through some of the most phenomenal changes to bring life into this world. It is so important to be gentle with our words when we’re addressing women’s bodies because we never know what struggles they’re going through. What do you think? Were Nicki’s comments harsh? Or is Drew being too sensitive?

Drew Sidora Details How Nicki Minaj Body Shamed Her After An Audition On The Rapper’s Life  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Drew Sidora , nicki minaj

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Newly Released Bodycam Footage Reveals How Ahmaud Arbery’s…

A newly released bodycam video shows Travis McMichael shamelessly blaming Ahmaud Arbery for provoking his own shooting earlier this year…
12.16.20
A Queen From Queens Among The 1st to…

The great debate has been as we are in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic is whether or not we…
12.15.20
Stacey Abrams Helps Seal A Biden-Harris Victory As…

Abrams had a front row seat as she conducted roll call for 16 electors to cast their votes for President-elect…
12.15.20
Louisville Mourns Kris Smith, 2nd Breonna Taylor Activist…

Smith is the second activist following the shooting of Hazma 'Travis' Nagdy, to be murdered in the wake of Breonna…
12.15.20
Sources Confirm Cleveland Indians Name Change

The Cleveland Indians are making official moves to change its name for the sixth time in the franchise’s history. The…
12.14.20
Suspected White Supremacist Kelly Loeffler Smiles With Ex-KKK…

A photo showing Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler smiling alongside a former Ku Klux Klan leader Chester Doles, who has a…
12.14.20
FDA Clears Pfizer Vaccine For Public Distribution

According to published reports, the Food and Drug Administration has officially approved the vaccine for the coronavirus after hearing the…
12.14.20
Confirmed: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ‘Respectfully Declined’…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down the chance to serve in President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet, one of the Atlanta…
12.14.20
With Georgia’s High Stakes Runoff Elections, A New…

A new poll by Higher Heights explores the issues and blind spots perpetuated by the public that Black women routinely…
12.14.20
Minneapolis Teen Who Filmed George Floyd’s Death Honored…

The teen who filmed George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May was presented the 2020…
12.11.20
Close