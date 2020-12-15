CLOSE
Did Cancel Culture Start In The Church? Erica Campbell Discusses Cancel Culture’s Church Origins

Everyone has their feelings about cancel culture, which is defined by Dictionary.com as the “practice of withdrawing support for (canceling) public figures and companies after they have done or said something considered objectionable or offensive.” In a recent episode of “The Same Room,” hosted by Stephanie Ike and “The Shade Room” founder Angelica Nwandu, featuring Erica Campbell and Meagan Good, Campbell discussed the idea that cancels culture originated in the church.

“Cancel culture actually started in the church,” said Ike. “When you look at women,  if you had a teen pregnancy, canceled. If you had a child out of wedlock, canceled. If you wore something people didn’t agree with, canceled. And that, to me, is crazy because this should be the place that is the most accepting place and I’m a pastor. But we have to be accountable to each other and also to the history of what we represent in order to speak into it properly.”

Campbell went on to say that the role that the church has played in cancel culture stems from misguided attempts to protect “the Gospel” from those whom they deem unworthy.

“It stems from a warped sense of ‘Let me protect the Gospel. Let me protect Jesus from you people who don’t represent him well,’” Campbell explained.

“Jesus don’t need your protection,” Good added.

“Listen, if you look in the scripture, the same ones doing this now are the same ones who crucified him,” Campbell went on. “The same people who said, ‘Hosanna in the highest’ are the same ones who said, ‘Crucify him.’ Jesus was the one with the woman at the well who had several husbands. Jesus was the one who said to the woman accused of adultery, ‘I don’t accuse you. Who are your accusers? Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.’ So yes, there are people who feel like they are doing the right thing but I call them strong and wrong. But this is where we come. We’re supposed to come broken, bruised, trying to figure who we are and whose we are. I think we should be safe to figure it out here, but, unfortunately, people have a wrong perception of the God we serve.”

You can check out the full episode below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

