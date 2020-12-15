CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Mike Tyson Feels Partly Responsible For Tupac Shakur’s Death

A heavyweight with a heavy heart.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Battle of Destination III, The Revange Campaign Press Conference Wity Mike Tyson

Source: Eyepix/WENN / WENN

When Mike Tyson speaks people listen. In a recent Q&A, the boxing great reveals that he feels to blame for one of the culture’s biggest losses with the passing of 2Pac.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on Page Six, the former world champion did an interview with Zab Judah. While the Brooklyn native spoke on some of his most iconic moments, he also spoke about his good friend and supporter, Tupac “2Pac” Shakur. On September 13, 1996, the rapper was attending the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson match in Las Vegas.

Shortly after Mike’s victory, the “Hit Em Up” rapper was infamously gunned down on the strip following an altercation with Crip gang member Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson at the MGM Grand casino.

The Hotboxing host said he asked Shakur to record a brand new song to be played for when he walked to the ring. Pac came through on the request and the result was “The Warriors Way” track.

During the exchange, he told Zab that he believed that he has blood on his hands.

“It was a really bad day when that happened….it was really bad,” Tyson said. “I felt a little guilty about him coming to the fight me pressuring him (saying) ‘Hey you wanna bring the tape, don’t forget the tape.’”

Tyson was originally supposed to meet with the Deathrow Records entourage at Club 662 after the fight but decided to be with his family as he just had a child.

“I promised I was going to go out with him that night. I just had a baby and her mother provoked me to stay home that night. So I stayed with the baby then I got the call that night and told me that happened,” Tyson explained.

You can view the rest of the clip below.

Photo: WENN

Mike Tyson Feels Partly Responsible For Tupac Shakur’s Death  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Mike Tyson

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
A Queen From Queens Among The 1st to…

The great debate has been as we are in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic is whether or not we…
12.15.20
Stacey Abrams Helps Seal A Biden-Harris Victory As…

Abrams had a front row seat as she conducted roll call for 16 electors to cast their votes for President-elect…
12.15.20
Louisville Mourns Kris Smith, 2nd Breonna Taylor Activist…

Smith is the second activist following the shooting of Hazma 'Travis' Nagdy, to be murdered in the wake of Breonna…
12.15.20
Sources Confirm Cleveland Indians Name Change

The Cleveland Indians are making official moves to change its name for the sixth time in the franchise’s history. The…
12.14.20
Suspected White Supremacist Kelly Loeffler Smiles With Ex-KKK…

A photo showing Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler smiling alongside a former Ku Klux Klan leader Chester Doles, who has a…
12.14.20
FDA Clears Pfizer Vaccine For Public Distribution

According to published reports, the Food and Drug Administration has officially approved the vaccine for the coronavirus after hearing the…
12.14.20
Confirmed: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ‘Respectfully Declined’…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down the chance to serve in President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet, one of the Atlanta…
12.14.20
With Georgia’s High Stakes Runoff Elections, A New…

A new poll by Higher Heights explores the issues and blind spots perpetuated by the public that Black women routinely…
12.14.20
Minneapolis Teen Who Filmed George Floyd’s Death Honored…

The teen who filmed George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May was presented the 2020…
12.11.20
Youth Football Coach Investigated For Child Abuse After…

A football coach was banned from all American Youth Football activities and faces potential child abuse charges after video surfaced…
12.11.20
Close