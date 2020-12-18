CLOSE
‘Titan Of The Airwaves’: Cathy Hughes Honored By Senate Leaders For Achievements In Media

2018 Urban One Honors - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Just a week after the House of Representatives recognized Urban One Inc. founder Cathy Hughes for 40 years of achievements in media, the United States Senate followed suit thanking Hughes for her leadership across several entities.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland praised Hughes, calling her a “titan of the airwaves,” during a Dec. 15 meeting of the Senate.

“This year, her pioneering radio company, Urban One, celebrated 40 years on the air. Cathy Hughes has left an indelible mark on the state of Maryland and inspired millions of listeners across the country,” he said.

On Dec. 10 District of Columbia Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton gave a stirring speech in front of her congressional colleagues where she praised Hughes for her trailblazing career in media, which spans more than 40 years.

“Cathy Hughes, the founder and chairperson of Urban One, has dedicated her career to amplifying the voices of Black people and their perspectives through the airwaves,” Norton said.

In 2016, the  Cathy Hughes School of Communication at Howard University was named for her, and in 2019 she made history as the first Black woman to be inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

For 40 years Hughes has led Urban One, the largest African American-owned broadcast network with 54 radio stations. Urban One also has an extensive presence in the digital space, reaching millions of audience members online and through mobile devices on iOne’s Digital platforms such as MadameNoire and Bossip.

Our sincerest congratulations to our chairperson and founder, Cathy Hughes!

