Slay Christmas Dinner From Your Living Room With These 5 Influencer-Approved Looks

During Thanksgiving, we hit you off with some fashion tips on how to slay from the comforts of your own living room. Now that Christmas is rolling around, it’s time to give you some festive holiday inspo for your dinner parties and small gatherings.

Christmas brunches, dinners or parties have always been a bit more glamorous than your typical holiday gathering. During this time, you’re likely to see a ton of sparkles, bold colors, and fun dresses. There might be a restriction on large gatherings, but there is no restriction on style! If you’re trying to get your holiday gear together, then check out these 5 Influencer-approved outfits that you can slay from the comforts of your living room.

Christmas With The Girls

Ceejaye E iman

Source: Kara Johnson / Kara Johnson

A lot of sparkle never hurt a single soul. The Shimmer Hi Low Tulip Hem dress by Ashley Stewart ($27.80, www.AshleyStewart.com) makes the perfect holiday statement. You can dress it up with a pair of heels, or go casual like Ceejaye did with a pair of sneakers.

A Zoom Christmas

Mikaela Pabon

Source: Mikaela Pabon / Mikaela Pabon

Bring a lot of prints and colors to your next zoom gathering with Dressed in Joy’s Ombre Floral Hoodie and Matching joggers ($145.00, www.DressedinJoy.com). The bold medley of colors and prints make for a comfortable, care-free, fun holiday look. Mikaela paired her suit with pink and teal sneakers, which matched perfectly.

Christmas With BAE’s Family

Teni Pascal

Source: Kayla / Kayla

Teni Pascal is packing all the heat in this Black Floral Print Organza Puff Sleeve Skater Dress from Missguided ($28.00, www.Missguided.com). This dress embodies the holiday spirit 100% and it is styled to perfection. In this dress, you are the gift!

Friendsgiving Christmas

Davia Dominique

Source: Akeem Hill / Akeem Hill

Davia is giving an effortless holiday glow in this simple black wrap dress by Eloquii. She styled it with a pair of ankle booties by Torrid. Although the dress is sold out, the brand has a similar wrap dress that offers the same, classic look($109.95, www.Eloquii.com).

Christmas with Bae

Marsha B

Source: Ambitious Shooters / Ambitious Shooters

I couldn’t resist. I had to join in on the holiday dress-up fun! I printed midi dress is my go-to ensemble for the holidays. The Curvy Take Me Away Midi by Touch Dolls ($46.99, www.TouchDolls.com) hugs your body in all the right places. The brand has an array midi dresses in various prints just in case you’re not a fan of this warm green and blue number.

Slay Christmas Dinner From Your Living Room With These 5 Influencer-Approved Looks  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

