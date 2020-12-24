CLOSE
Ashanti Recovering From COVID-19, Mom Released From Hospital

Ashanti gave fans a little health update on Christmas Eve after the “Rain On Me” tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

“Hey yall just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your thoughts and prayers,” she wrote on Thursday (December 24). “I’ve gotten so many calls, texts, emails and DM‘s checking in on me and my family and I’m super grateful for that. I’m feeling much better…”

She added, “Thanking God that my mom is out of the hospital and my dad is doing well. Needless to say this will be a very different Christmas.. but still filled with gratitude and love. Thanks Bink for dropping off the herbal tea’s.”

Ashanti revealed on December 12, the day of her Verzuz celebration with Keyshia Cole she had contracted COVID-19 but her latest update proves how serious the battle was within her family. The Verzuz was moved to January 9 and the company called an audible to have hip-hop legends Too Short and E-40 take part instead.

“Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” the singer wrote on Instagram earlier this month. There was an attempt on her end to have the Verzuz return to its original pandemic format of two artists in separate areas but the idea ultimately didn’t pan out.

