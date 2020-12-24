CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Patrice Covington Opens Up About Her New Role In An Aretha Franklin Series [VIDEO]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

via GospelGoodies.com:

Patrice Covington’s gifts spread wide. She’s not only flourished on Broadway, but in the music studio and on the big screen, too.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Having just wrapped up filming for her role as Erma Franklin (Aretha Franklin’s sister) in NatGeo’s anthology series, Genius: Aretha, Covington took time out to sit down with us and chat about what this season looks like for her. It includes a unique and soulful rendition of a Christmas classic: “My Favorite Things!”

RELATED: Did You Know Aretha Franklin’s First Album Was Gospel?

In our interview below, Patrice Covington discusses what inspired her to release a holiday tune, her favorite Christmas memories, her transition from the stage to the studio and what we can expect from the new Aretha series.

Watch:

DON’T MISS…

Aretha Franklin Makes History With Posthumous Pulitzer Prize

Detroit Museum Honors Aretha Franklin’s Legacy With New Exhibit

The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Queen Of Social Soul: Aretha Franklin & The Famous Friends Who Loved Her
23 photos

Patrice Covington Opens Up About Her New Role In An Aretha Franklin Series [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

aretha franklin

Videos
Latest
Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties…

A retired career military man who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the Capitol with the alleged…
01.15.21
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be a vice chair of the Democratic…
01.15.21
Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in…

Due to popular demand and after a huge outcry that resulted in an online petition, one popular fast-food restaurant is…
01.15.21
Biden Picks Jaime Harrison To Lead DNC As…

The appointment of Jaime Harrison to lead the Democratic National Committee drew attention to the shortcomings of his predecessor, DNC…
01.15.21
Rep. Cori Bush Called Out White Supremacy On…

The freshman congresswoman from Missouri, who is Black, also had sharp words for the Republican colleagues this week on another…
01.15.21
Viral Video Of Texas Pastor Shot and Killed…

This story is just one of many examples of why people are so upset with how the siege against The…
01.15.21
Jacob Blake Speaks For The 1st Time Since…

On August 23, 2020 Jacob Blake was shot in the back 7 times by Kenosha Police officers as his children…
01.15.21
U.S. Postal Service Supervisor Sentenced For Jacking Video…

If you were one of the many people suspicious of USPS stealing your items, this story is your AHA moment.
01.15.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

Kirbyjon Caldwell, who led Windsor Village United Methodist Church, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by one year…
01.14.21
House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump A Second…

A bipartisan coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a single…
01.14.21
Close