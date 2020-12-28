CLOSE
ICYMI: Tracee Ellis Ross Recreating Her 2002 Harper’s BAZAAR Feature Is Sooo Good

2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross has positioned herself as a style queen and fashion connoisseur. With access to her iconic mother Diana Ross’ closet and a previous career as a model, the funny gal actress knows a thing or two about putting an outfit together. Time and time again, Tracee has landed herself on the best dressed list because of her effortless commitment to creating style moments. She is every designers favorite celebrity to dress.

Tracee makes it no secret that she wears a lot of her mother’s clothing. Between her access to timeless pieces, and the unique items she’s picked up over the years, I’m sure her closet is a fashion lover’s dream. In an Instagram post, Tracee threw it back to a photoshoot for Harper’s BAZAAR’s Best Dressed America list in 2002.

In the post she exclaimed, “I still have everything I’m wearing in this pic!”

One day later, she followed up with a photo of her in the exact outfit, from head to toe.

In the caption she wrote, “As requested: me in the same look as the @harpersbazaarus photo I posted from 2002! (see previous post) 2 quick tries on the iPhone in the midst of a busy Zoom day! Fun fact: I bought this dress at a vintage store in San Francisco for $35. The boots are @manoloblahnik that I “borrowed” from my mom way back then. Still haven’t returned them. Oops. And this is why I keep all my stuff: for moments like this!”

Tracee proves that style isn’t about labels. Her eye for timeless, fashionable pieces is what makes her the fashion icon she is today! I would love to see more of Tracee’s recycled pieces from her modeling days. I’d especially love to see her and her mother face off in a friendly “who wore it best” battle.

ICYMI: Tracee Ellis Ross Recreating Her 2002 Harper’s BAZAAR Feature Is Sooo Good  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

tracee ellis ross

