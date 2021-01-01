Celebs Rang In The New Year In These Fabulous Looks

New year, same great style. Celebs rang in the new year in grand fashion, showing us how they’ll continue to slay all 2021. From the fashions at Diddy’s extravagant NYE party to Billy Porter hosting the NYE countdown in several fabulous coats, these are the looks that won 2021 already.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor never met an event she couldn’t slay. So it makes sense she looked stunning at Diddy’s New Year’s Eve party wearing this gold and black Alexander McQueen blazer and Dior waist belt.

Saweetie

Saweetie is continuing to top our list of fashion queens in this multicolor mini dress from Elie Madi and fur from For The Stars Fashion House. She completed the look with a red Telfar bag and bloody shoes!

Rihanna

Rihanna served Greecian goddess vibes in this emerald green two-piece with strappy gladiator sandals. Only Rih Rih can make a mullet look this good.

Lizzo

Lizzo gave us leg for NYE. The body positive pop star popped out in a pink wig and black gown with thigh high split.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter kept warm while hosting the annual NYE countdown in this Rick Owens coat accentuated by a luxurious broach by Lorraine Schwartz.

Jayda Cheaves

Social media influencer, businesswoman and Lil Baby’s girlfriend Jayda Cheaves stepped out on NYE in this sultry corset dress by Kendrell White.

Cynthia Bailey

Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey turned up the sexy in this lingerie top, sequin bomber and diamanté hoops.

