CLOSE
Hair
HomeHair

This Woman Installed Crochet Faux Locs On Her 6 Hour Flight

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Smiling young woman looking through window while sitting in airplane

Source: Westend61 / Getty

There are a lot of things you can accomplish on a six hour flight. Travel enthusiast Cassy Isabella used the mandatory stillness of her flight to Ghana to do a quick crochet install on her hair. In a Reels video posted to her Instagram account, Cassy sits on an airplane with her long, thick hair hanging to her shoulders. After a showing off her crochet needle and hair, she taps the screen to show off her new long, ombre-style faux locs.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In the caption she writes, “When your super powers kick in late but right on time. ⚡ **Note: I was sitting in premium economy – which means there’s a divider between the seats and only one person beside me-my boyfriend. Hair was detangled at home so no combing/loose hairs flying. I have a habit of running behind on my pre-trip preparations so there’s always something I’m rushing to do last minute. This time it was my hair 😆.  What’s the strangest thing you’ve seen/done on a plane?”

There are many reasons why I love Black women, and this is one of them. Cassy created the time to get her hair done, even if it was hundreds of thousands of feet in the air. We are efficient beings. Not only did she finish the task at hand, she slayed her style! A crochet style can take anywhere from 2 to 6 hours, depending on the style, size of the head, and length of the hair. Judging by Cassy’s end results, she’s no stranger to completing beautiful braided styles or extensions on herself.

With social distancing on airplanes, braiding and completing a crochet install is a bit easier than you think. It helps when you’re sitting next to a friend or loved one who won’t fret over the occasional stray hair flying around. I don’t know about you, but I’m here for this kind of efficient working. I’f I’m going to be sitting down for 6 hours, I might as well do my hair. What do you think? Would you do your hair on an airplane?

 

This Woman Installed Crochet Faux Locs On Her 6 Hour Flight  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

black hair

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Why Hasn’t Miya ‘SoHo Karen’ Ponsetta Been Arrested?…

It's been well over a week since Miya "SoHo Karen" assaulted Keyon Harrold Jr. and his father in an undisputed…
01.05.21
NAACP Legal Defense Fund Responds To Trump’s ‘Last…

"President Trump’s last-ditch attempt to pressure the Georgia Secretary of State to overturn the unequivocal results of the presidential election…
01.05.21
Ohio Twisted Tea King, Mr. TeaKO, Speaks After…

  Barry Allen now known as Mr. TeaKO after a video went viral of him giving a ‘N’ word dropper…
01.04.21
2020 Comes To An End With White Domestic…

Anthony Quinn Warner, the Nashville Christmas bomber, and Duke Webb, accused Illinois bowling alley murderer, are not being discussed in…
01.04.21
Woman Who Claimed Keyon Harrold’s Son Stole Her…

The white woman behind the brutal attack against trumpeter Keyon Harrold and his 14-year-old son over a missing phone is…
12.31.20
Republicans Are Raging Mad That Stacey Abrams’ Sister…

There is at least one federal judge who Donald Trump did not appoint.
12.31.20
Ohio Police Officer Who Killed Andre Hill Gets…

According to published reports, Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy has been fired after shooting and killing 47-year old Andre’ Hill…
12.31.20
Dept. Of Justice Declines To File Charges Against…

Donald Trump's Department of Justice announced that no charges will be brought against any of the officers involved in the…
12.30.20
8 Groundbreaking Black Politicians You Should Know

With the passing of some of our political pioneers, their legacy and blueprints are left behind and being carried by…
12.30.20
Senate GOP blocks Democratic Push for Trump’s $2K…

The American public has been watching their news alerts to find out whether they receive a $600 or $2000 check…
12.30.20
Close