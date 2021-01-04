Lawyers In Ahmaud Arberry Case File Motions Ahead Of Trial

So the Father and Son accused of murdering Arberry along withn thier lawyers are preparing for their upcoming trial. Their lawyers filed motions in the case, check out some of what was requested:

They are asking that Arbery not be called a “victim” in the trial because they say it would be prejudicial, according to one of several motions they filed in the last days of December.

“Due process requires minimal injection of error or prejudice into these proceedings. Use of terms such as ‘victim’ allows the focus to shift to the accused rather than remain on the proof of every element of the crimes charged,” the attorneys wrote in a motion filed December 30.

Another motion asks the court to limit photos of Arbery to just one in the trial, and that he appear by himself. It also requests that a non-related witness identify Arbery in the photograph, instead of a relative, “to avoid creating cumulative prejudicial error in the trial of this case.”

They also filed a motion asking that the court forbid spectators in the trial from wearing facemasks or t-shirts with “Black Lives Matter,” “I can’t breathe” or similar slogans marked on them, as some did, they say, during previous proceedings in the case.

Other motions the attorneys filed on December 30 and 31 ask the court to order the prosecution to turn over all records relating to “Arbery’s disciplinary, criminal, and mental health records” and the contents of his telephone records and social media accounts, and exclude from evidence all recorded jail calls made by the McMichaels while they were held in the Glynn County Detention Center.

Source: CNN

