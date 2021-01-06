CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

SAG-AFTRA Not Happy Over Conflict With Grammys in March

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

It has not been a smooth and easy period recently for the Recording Academy.

From The Weeknd being shut out to a lot of nominees wanting to have their names taken off, the 2021 Grammy Awards are getting off to an extremely shaky start.

Now, the hits just keep on coming as there is “somebody else” that is ticked at the Academy.  This time, it’s over a rescheduled date.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Grammys have been moved from Jan. 31 to Mar. 14.

From Uproxx:

The issue there is that this is the same date this year’s the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are taking place. SAG-AFTRA, the organization behind the SAG Awards, are peeved by the situation. In a statement (as Variety reports), the organization noted that they are “extremely disappointed” by the scheduling conflict.

We shall see if either event will take place on the same date or if some more rescheduling will have to take place.

Click here to read the SAG-AFTRA statement.

Click here to read the Grammy Award nominees.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Michael Kovac and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Alberto E. Rodriguez and Getty Images

SAG-AFTRA Not Happy Over Conflict With Grammys in March  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Grammys

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
The Twitterverse Thanks Stacey Abrams For Turning Georgia…

Though Republicans were successful in their efforts to rob Abrams of the prize in the 2018 gubernatorial election, they failed…
01.07.21
D.C. Cops Arrest Butter Soft Proud Boys Chairman…

Terrio admitted to carrying out the Dec. 12 burning of the banner after it was stolen from a local Black…
01.06.21
Pharmacist Arrested For Tampering With COVID-19 Vaccines; Believed…

According to CBS News, a Wisconsin pharmacist was fired and arrested after allegedly tampering with COVID-19 vaccine doses, which arrived…
01.06.21
Why Hasn’t Miya ‘SoHo Karen’ Ponsetta Been Arrested?…

It's been well over a week since Miya "SoHo Karen" assaulted Keyon Harrold Jr. and his father in an undisputed…
01.05.21
NAACP Legal Defense Fund Responds To Trump’s ‘Last…

"President Trump’s last-ditch attempt to pressure the Georgia Secretary of State to overturn the unequivocal results of the presidential election…
01.05.21
Ohio Twisted Tea King, Mr. TeaKO, Speaks After…

  Barry Allen now known as Mr. TeaKO after a video went viral of him giving a ‘N’ word dropper…
01.04.21
2020 Comes To An End With White Domestic…

Anthony Quinn Warner, the Nashville Christmas bomber, and Duke Webb, accused Illinois bowling alley murderer, are not being discussed in…
01.04.21
Woman Who Claimed Keyon Harrold’s Son Stole Her…

The white woman behind the brutal attack against trumpeter Keyon Harrold and his 14-year-old son over a missing phone is…
12.31.20
Republicans Are Raging Mad That Stacey Abrams’ Sister…

There is at least one federal judge who Donald Trump did not appoint.
12.31.20
Ohio Police Officer Who Killed Andre Hill Gets…

According to published reports, Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy has been fired after shooting and killing 47-year old Andre’ Hill…
12.31.20
Close