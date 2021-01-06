SAG-AFTRA Not Happy Over Conflict With Grammys in March

It has not been a smooth and easy period recently for the Recording Academy.

From The Weeknd being shut out to a lot of nominees wanting to have their names taken off, the 2021 Grammy Awards are getting off to an extremely shaky start.

Now, the hits just keep on coming as there is “somebody else” that is ticked at the Academy. This time, it’s over a rescheduled date.

The Grammys have been moved from Jan. 31 to Mar. 14.

From Uproxx:

The issue there is that this is the same date this year’s the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are taking place. SAG-AFTRA, the organization behind the SAG Awards, are peeved by the situation. In a statement (as Variety reports), the organization noted that they are “extremely disappointed” by the scheduling conflict.

We shall see if either event will take place on the same date or if some more rescheduling will have to take place.

