Hot Spot: Celebrities React To Trump Supporters Stormed The Capitol [WATCH]

After yesterday’s chaos, the world is definitely in shambles and celebrities decided to react to it on social media.  Cardi B., Barack Obama, and Tamar Braxton decided to share their opinions.  In other news, while Dr. Dre was recovering from his brain aneurysm in ICU, burglars decided it was a good opportunity to try to rob his home.  Luckily they were unsuccessful, but how foul is that?!

  

[caption id="attachment_938641" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: The Washington Post / Getty[/caption] President Donald Trump begged Georgia’s secretary of state to find over 11,000 votes so that he could claim he won the state’s election—which obviously he hasn’t.   CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://twitter.com/AJEnglish/status/1345994127985532928 On Sunday (Jan. 3, the Washington Post broke the news that there was audio of Trump pressing Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to somehow make him the winner of an election that just didn’t go his way. If you haven’t been paying attention, Georgia ran their votes three times, with Biden always winning. Nevertheless, Trump and his aides were on the phone with Raffensperger, who is a Republican, for over an hour, begging the man to cheat for him with only wild conspiracies as evidence. Anyone who has been paying half attention shouldn’t be surprised. And you can read the full transcript and listen to the audio right here. Twitter has been unrelenting with the Trump slander, and #TrumpBegged has even been trending. The fact of the matter is he was begging, and the audio proves. Trump is clearly shook that his shielding from criminal prosecution is a wrap on January 20. The SDNY can’t wait.  Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://twitter.com/TaraHen31/status/1345988157003554816   https://twitter.com/piyushmittal/status/1345969118072066048 https://twitter.com/BigBlueWaveUSA/status/1346028094298103808 DON'T MISS IT... Raphael Warnock Beats Kelly Loeffler To Become Georgia’s First Black US Senator D.C. Cops Arrest Butter Soft Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio For Burning Black Lives Matter Flag HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Celebrities React To Trump Supporters Stormed The Capitol [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close