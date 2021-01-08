CLOSE
Man Seen Taking Selfies At Pelosi’s Desk During Riots Arrested

US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMP

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

You don’t need to do drugs ♫ is the song that rings through my head when Trump supporters decided to bum rush restricted grounds, (that means no regular common folk allowed), then take a tour of The U.S. Capitol going places no person, especially an educated without credentials should ever go.  A siege of historic proportions, something that had never been done on those grounds since 1812.  But Trump supporters being the most intelligent on so many high levels knew they were making history that’s why the video taped, went live and took selfies with police officers inside the U.S. Capital, in which they posted right away because they new they had to document as well as report themselves making history in real time, something to tell their grandchildren and great grandchildren for generations to come, “Look at Pa!!”  They pretty much had everything covered and figured out except for one small detail…when it came time for the men in blue to sing Bad Boys, Bad Boys, whatcha gonna do, all they had to do is open up social media then come and arrest you.

Richard Barnett of Arkansas the man who was photographed sitting behind Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the siege on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday has been arrested now facing charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property (he posted a picture of himself outside the building holding up her mail…i.e. federal offense).  Read More

I wonder was that photo op worth it?  Take a look at the posts below.

 

Man Seen Taking Selfies At Pelosi’s Desk During Riots Arrested  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

