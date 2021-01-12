CLOSE
Netflix Flexes Its Muscle With New Teaser Video Previewing 2021 Film Slate

Knowing it now has some strong competition with HBO Max and Disney+, Netflix is doing things a bit different this year by showing off its 2021 lineup.

Netlix Teases 2021 Film Slate With Teaser Trailer

Source: Courtesy Netflix / Malcolm & Marie

Netflix is making a strong case as to why it remains the premier destination to stream movies and original shows.

2021 is poised to be a stellar year for the popular movie streaming service. Today (Jan.12), the company which normally keeps details about its movies and projects close to the vest dropped off a teaser trailer giving subscribers a sneak peek at what their now $17.99 premium subscription will get them in the form of movies and original shows while not revealing any release dates.

The nearly three-minute teaser opens with Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds who star in Netflix’s $160 million PG-13 blockbuster Red Notice kicking things off before giving glimpses of the 2021 film slate that features 70 movies ranging from horror, comedies, dramas, foreign-language, and family films.

The teaser also featured a bevy of talent. Both Lin-Manuel Miranda and Halle Berry will make their directorial debuts. Miranda is working on a film adaptation of the stage play tick, tick… Boom and Berry’s MMA-themed film Bruised was shown off. While he was not in the trailer, JAY-Z’s presence was felt. The rapper will make his debut as a producer thanks to his western The Harder They Fall, which stars Regina King, Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors, who both appear in the trailer, plus Idris Elba and Zazie Beetz.

A comedy named Thunder Force in which we will see Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy as superheroes is on the way as well. Zack Snyder, who is the talk of the internet due to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, has a zombie action flick called Army of The Dead starring Dave Bautista, Omari Hardwick, and Theo Rossi coming to Netflix this year.

Netflix saved the best for last, giving us a glimpse of Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. The teaser’s arrival comes after Netflix delivered the first trailer for the highly-anticipated romance/drama Malcolm & Marie that stars only Zendaya and John David Washington, which arrives on February 5.

Netflix knows it has competition with HBO Max bolstering its offering after it announced it would be exclusively streaming Warner Bros blockbuster theaters releases on its platform. Regardless of how you felt about the film, Wonder Woman 84 was a huge success for the streaming service. Disney+ has also seen some wins thanks to the live-action Mulan film, Pixar’s Soul, and original shows like The Mandalorian. There are rumblings that Marvel Studios is looking to release Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ the same day, and the upcoming WandaVision, which is already getting rave reviews, is set to premiere Friday (Jan.15).

So it’s not a surprise Netflix did something out of the ordinary by showing its hand early. You can watch the trailer below.

Photo: Courtesy Netflix / Malcolm & Marie

Netflix Flexes Its Muscle With New Teaser Video Previewing 2021 Film Slate  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

