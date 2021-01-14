CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Bakari Sellers Talks Details Of Donald Trump’s Impeachment [VIDEO]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Political analyst Bakari Sellers breaks down Donald Trump’s impeachment, calling it a healthy day for America.  After predicting the impeaching, he talks about the non-sense of Mike Pence, the capitol riots, and what he suspects will happen next.

 Some citizens have believed that the impeachment will delay the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris administration, but Sellers says it will not.

Listen to the other points Sellers makes about the future of this country without Trump.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Capitol Riot Terrorists Land On No Fly List, Twitter Is Enjoying The Videos

15 photos Launch gallery

Capitol Riot Terrorists Land On No Fly List, Twitter Is Enjoying The Videos

Continue reading Capitol Riot Terrorists Land On No Fly List, Twitter Is Enjoying The Videos

Capitol Riot Terrorists Land On No Fly List, Twitter Is Enjoying The Videos

[caption id="attachment_939308" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty[/caption] MAGA nuts are finding out first hand that partaking in a bootleg coup comes with some serious consequences. All hell broke loose last week after the lame-duck president Donald Trump told his faithful domestic terrorists to march down to the U.S.Capitol and disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The world watched in horror as some Capitol Police officers did their best to hold back the mob while other officers allowed the madness into the people’s house. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1348425255505768449?s=20 One officer was recorded taking a selfie with a protestor. Others just allowed the rioters to walk away Scott-free after the raid of the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead, including an officer and one rioter who was shot trying to gain entry. https://twitter.com/donwinslow/status/1348038891899551745?s=20 Those involved with the act of insurrection really believed they were going to get away with the saltine-fueled coup, but Democrats and a handful of Republicans said aht aht aht. After the dust settled, the FBI and local enforcement has stepped up and begun arresting people whose faces were plastered all over social media after they boldly posted photos of themselves breaking into Congress member’s offices and even on the House and Senate floor. The chef’s kiss of this entire situation is now these people are really being treated like the terrorists they are truly are and have been placed on No-fly lists.  Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Videos of passengers who have been suspected of being involved in the riots being removed from airplanes have hit social media, and Twitter is thoroughly enjoying these delicious MAGA tears. https://twitter.com/NoFlyListVids/status/1348559513583030272?s=20 These people honestly believed they could literally storm the U.S.Capitol without facing any legal consequences is a pure example of the white privilege Black people have been complaining about for YEARS. It’s absolutely satisfying seeing these domestic terrorists being treated as the criminals and traitors they truly are. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below. — Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty SEE ALSO: White Florida Man Who Allegedly Paraded With Nancy Pelosi’s Lectern Arrested Black U.S. Capitol Police Officer Hailed As Hero For Taking On Domestic Terrorists Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol [PHOTOS] HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Bakari Sellers Talks Details Of Donald Trump’s Impeachment [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

Kirbyjon Caldwell, who led Windsor Village United Methodist Church, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by one year…
01.14.21
House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump A Second…

A bipartisan coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a single…
01.14.21
Tim Scott Capes For Trump One Last Time…

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott -- the only Black Republican Senator -- proudly announced he wouldn’t be voting to convict…
01.13.21
Black Capitol Police Officer Fired After Punching Trump…

According to published reports, the woman, who was actually a Capitol police officer, was terminated after the video of the…
01.13.21
Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder Will Be Charged ‘Soon’…

Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who was in office during what's become known as the Flint Water Crisis, was expected to…
01.13.21
Three Dem Congress Members Test Positive For COVID-19…

The fallout for Donald Trump's cracker insurrection continues and now could have led to a super spreader event among Congress…
01.13.21
Capitol Police Fallout Puts Spotlight On White Supremacists…

An investigation into the U.S. Capitol Police's suspected involvement with the domestic terrorists who illegally stormed the Capitol has drawn…
01.13.21
FBI Probing Capitol Police Who Assisted The Capitol…

For the past four years Donald Trump has radicalized white supremacists across the board with his white nationalist rhetoric and…
01.12.21
Black U.S. Capitol Police Officer Hailed As Hero…

In one of the most harrowing images to emerge from the so-called insurrection, Eugene Goodman averted the angry mob away…
01.12.21
Folks Think Someone Knew About Capitol Hill Attack…

As if what happened at The U.S. Capitol wasn’t bad enough, now folks it’s being bantered about that someone on…
01.12.21
Close