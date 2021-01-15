CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Judge Denies Request To Overturn City’s Indoor Dining Ban

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Closed sign on a store window

Source: Karl Tapales / Getty

A Baltimore judge struck down a lawsuit Thursday that would have overturned Baltimore city’s dining ban.

In-person dining at city restaurants have been shut down for more than a month. Mayor Brandon Scott announced the ban on his first full day in office in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In a statement Thursday, the Restaurant Association of Maryland said it was disappointed by the decision.

“Not only are we disappointed in the judge’s ruling, but also in what appears to be an impossible standard to meet in order for restaurants to reopen in Baltimore City,” Restaurant Association of Maryland President and CEO Marshall Weston said. “The models being used to make decisions are not based on actual events or data and are only mathematical exercises as to what might happen. In the meantime, people will continue to leave the city to dine in restaurants located in other counties and I suspect that many restaurant owners are now considering the same.”

In another statement, Mayor Scott praised the decision saying it was “fundamentally about the health and safety of Baltimoreans.”

The city’s health commissioner, Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, said she meets with Mayor Scott weekly about current bans and said she will address in-person dining with him on Friday.

Source: CBS Baltimore 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore Judge Denies Request To Overturn City’s Indoor Dining Ban  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties…

A retired career military man who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the Capitol with the alleged…
01.15.21
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be a vice chair of the Democratic…
01.15.21
Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in…

Due to popular demand and after a huge outcry that resulted in an online petition, one popular fast-food restaurant is…
01.15.21
Biden Picks Jaime Harrison To Lead DNC As…

The appointment of Jaime Harrison to lead the Democratic National Committee drew attention to the shortcomings of his predecessor, DNC…
01.15.21
Rep. Cori Bush Called Out White Supremacy On…

The freshman congresswoman from Missouri, who is Black, also had sharp words for the Republican colleagues this week on another…
01.15.21
Viral Video Of Texas Pastor Shot and Killed…

This story is just one of many examples of why people are so upset with how the siege against The…
01.15.21
Jacob Blake Speaks For The 1st Time Since…

On August 23, 2020 Jacob Blake was shot in the back 7 times by Kenosha Police officers as his children…
01.15.21
U.S. Postal Service Supervisor Sentenced For Jacking Video…

If you were one of the many people suspicious of USPS stealing your items, this story is your AHA moment.
01.15.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

Kirbyjon Caldwell, who led Windsor Village United Methodist Church, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by one year…
01.14.21
House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump A Second…

A bipartisan coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a single…
01.14.21
Close