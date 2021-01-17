CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Cardi B Tapped To Star In Paramount Comedy ‘Assisted Living’

"When you have opportunities in your hands TAKE THEM ALL!"- Cardi B

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Cardi B is kicking off 2021 with a huge win after landing a starring role in the new comedy Assisted Living.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to Variety, the “WAP” rapper is set to star in the Paramount comedy as the lead character “Amber”,  a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anywhere to hide. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no one will look — her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

“Assisted Living” is being described as a “raucous comedy” with “tremendous heart,” in the vein of classic funny films like “Tootsie,” “Sister Act” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.” It follows Amber (Cardi B), a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anywhere to hide. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no one will look — her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

Paramount won rights to the film, which is based on an original spec script by This Is Us writer Kay Oyegun, in a competitive bidding war in the spring of 2019. As for Cardi, the Hip-Hop heavyweight got her start in television on the VH1 reality show “Love and Hip-Hop,” which she appeared on from 2015 to 2017. Cardi B also served as a judge on Netflix’s unscripted music competition series “Rhythm + Flow, alongside fellow rap colleagues Chance the Rapper and T.I., who also executive produced the show.

After breaking the seal on TV, Bardi stepped made her move to film with her feature film debut opposite Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Keke Palmer in the hit “Hustlers,” the 2019 crime drama about strippers who turn the tables on their wealthy Wall Street clientele.

Cardi’s movie reach is getting longer after news broke that she also secured a role in the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, “F9.” For those needing their Cardi fix, the “Press” rapper has been stepping out of her comfort zone with the Facebook series “Cardi Tries”, check out a few clips from the show below.

Cardi B Tapped To Star In Paramount Comedy ‘Assisted Living’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

cardi b

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
United We Serve: Watch America Honor MLK With…

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a National Day…
01.18.21
Did You Know? US Gov’t Found Guilty In…

Very little is ever spoken of the fact that a Memphis jury found the United States government guilty of conspiring…
01.18.21
Martin Luther King’s Most Iconic Speeches Of All…

Dr. Martin Luther King's speeches have grown to become timeless while greatly contributing to changing the tide of American history.
01.18.21
Biden Calls For Bold Rescue Plan To Tackle…

Days before his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden announced the “American Rescue Plan,” a $1.9 trillion recovery plan to combat COVID-19…
01.18.21
5 Facts About The Assassination Of Dr. Martin…

The assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., remains one of the most highly investigated and second-guessed murders of our…
01.18.21
Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties…

A retired career military man who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the Capitol with the alleged…
01.15.21
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be a vice chair of the Democratic…
01.15.21
Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in…

Due to popular demand and after a huge outcry that resulted in an online petition, one popular fast-food restaurant is…
01.15.21
Biden Picks Jaime Harrison To Lead DNC As…

The appointment of Jaime Harrison to lead the Democratic National Committee drew attention to the shortcomings of his predecessor, DNC…
01.15.21
Rep. Cori Bush Called Out White Supremacy On…

The freshman congresswoman from Missouri, who is Black, also had sharp words for the Republican colleagues this week on another…
01.15.21
Close