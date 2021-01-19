WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 19, 2021: Trump Pardons — Vaccinations Rates — Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against NCAA

1. Will Donald Trump Be on His Own Pardon List?

As Joe Biden worked on the final draft of his presidential address at Wednesday’s inauguration, Donald Trump was working on a document of his own. Anticipation and curiosity grow as Donald Trump prepared his final list of presidential clemency recipients.

2. Black Retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré Leads Review of Capitol Attack

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré has been tapped by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead an immediate review of the January 6 domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol. Honore’s assignment will focus on “security infrastructure, interagency processes and procedures, and command and control.”

3. Coronavirus Update: Vaccinations Rates of Black and White Americans Show Stark Difference

A new analysis by Kaiser Health News finds that vaccinations among Blacks are lagging far behind Whites.

4. Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against NCAA for Systematic Racism

A class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Indianapolis last month on behalf of three former HBCU athletes at Savannah State and Howard University. The suit alleges the NCAA uses certain rules to single out HBCUs from participating in Division I postseason, which is the highest level of competition.

5. Russell Okung’s NFL Bitcoin Contract Creates A New End Zone

Carolina Panthers lineman Russell Okung’s Twitter bio reads the following: “life, liberty, and #bitcoin.” As a staunch bitcoin backer he’s been asking for his lucrative NFL contract to be paid in BTC since May 2019. Now more than a year later after he tweeted “Pay me in Bitcoin.” his request was granted.

