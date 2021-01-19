CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 19, 2021: Trump Pardons — Vaccinations Rates — Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against NCAA

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

1. Will Donald Trump Be on His Own Pardon List?

 

What You Need To Know:

As Joe Biden worked on the final draft of his presidential address at Wednesday’s inauguration, Donald Trump was working on a document of his own. Anticipation and curiosity grow as Donald Trump prepared his final list of presidential clemency recipients.

2. Black Retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré Leads Review of Capitol Attack

What You Need To Know:

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré has been tapped by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead an immediate review of the January 6 domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol. Honore’s assignment will focus on “security infrastructure, interagency processes and procedures, and command and control.”

3. Coronavirus Update: Vaccinations Rates of Black and White Americans Show Stark Difference

What You Need To Know:

A new analysis by Kaiser Health News finds that vaccinations among Blacks are lagging far behind Whites.

 

4. Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against NCAA for Systematic Racism

What You Need To Know:

A class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Indianapolis last month on behalf of three former HBCU athletes at Savannah State and Howard University. The suit alleges the NCAA uses certain rules to single out HBCUs from participating in Division I postseason, which is the highest level of competition. 

 

5. Russell Okung’s NFL Bitcoin Contract Creates A New End Zone

What You Need To Know:

Carolina Panthers lineman Russell Okung’s Twitter bio reads the following: “life, liberty, and #bitcoin.” As a staunch bitcoin backer he’s been asking for his lucrative NFL contract to be paid in BTC since May 2019. Now more than a year later after he tweeted “Pay me in Bitcoin.” his request was granted.

 

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 19, 2021: Trump Pardons — Vaccinations Rates — Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against NCAA  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Trump Reportedly Set to Grant More Than 100…

Outgoing President Donald Trump is going out with a bang in more ways than one. Just when you thought he…
01.19.21
Howard University’s Drumline To Escort Joe Biden, Kamala…

The Howard University marching band's drumline will escort Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House during the virtual…
01.19.21
Melania Trump Can’t Plagiarize Michelle Obama’s Favorability Leaving…

Try as she may, there is at least one way in which Melania Trump cannot plagiarize her first lady predecessor…
01.19.21
United We Serve: Watch America Honor MLK With…

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a National Day…
01.18.21
Did You Know? US Gov’t Found Guilty In…

Very little is ever spoken of the fact that a Memphis jury found the United States government guilty of conspiring…
01.18.21
Martin Luther King’s Most Iconic Speeches Of All…

Dr. Martin Luther King's speeches have grown to become timeless while greatly contributing to changing the tide of American history.
01.18.21
Biden Calls For Bold Rescue Plan To Tackle…

Days before his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden announced the “American Rescue Plan,” a $1.9 trillion recovery plan to combat COVID-19…
01.18.21
5 Facts About The Assassination Of Dr. Martin…

The assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., remains one of the most highly investigated and second-guessed murders of our…
01.18.21
Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties…

A retired career military man who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the Capitol with the alleged…
01.15.21
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be a vice chair of the Democratic…
01.15.21
Close