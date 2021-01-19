CLOSE
Michelle Williams Claps Back At Man Telling Her She Needs To Have Kids

For some reason, in the year of our Lord 2021, men are still telling women what to do with their bodies. And I’m not just talking about politicians—although they have a lot of nerve as well.

Recently, a man just scrolling on Instagram felt the need to tell Michelle Williams, gospel singer, former Destiny’s Child member, and author of an upcoming book on depression, that she needed to have children.

While Williams, like most celebrities, has become a pro at ignoring foolishness from their followers and lurkers alike, Williams took the time to respond to this man and hopefully he and others like him will learn something from this.

See how the exchange went down below.

Follower: Michelle I love you but you need some children…u r 2 bored…

Michelle: You’re an idiot!!!! [Several crying laughing emojis]

Follower: woooooooow that was uncalled for thank you.

Michelle: No, what’s uncalled for is you telling a woman that she needs to have children. What if that woman CAN’T have children?? What if that woman DOESN’T WANT children. WATCH YOUR MOUTH and FINGERS…. Don’t you ever let that come out of your mouth or your fingers on a comment section again to ANYBODY. I would have ignored by too many people need to stay out of a woman’s uterus!!! Now scram and be blessed.

Thankfully, this little conversation ended much nicer than most of the online dialogue we see.

Follower: my apologies Ms. Williams. I will never forget that…

You can see how it all went down in the screenshot captured by The Jasmine Brand below.

