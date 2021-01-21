CLOSE
Get It Right, Get It Tight: Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her 30-Day Body Transformation

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards "Let's Go Crazy" The GRAMMY Salute To Prince

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Funny gal Tiffany Haddish is taking her 2021 fitness goals seriously. The 41-year-old actress and comedian has been doing some strength training, and it shows! She took to Instagram to show off her  progress as part of a 30-day transformation program.

In a caption she wrote, “Before my 30 day transformation and after. Now #SHEREADY to build Muscle and Maybe shave my armpits#. It’s not to later for your transformation go to @30daytransformationteam and use code SHEREADY50 to get the program for half the price. #sheready #30daytransformationteam #strongbody”

Addressing fitness goals is usually the top New Year’s resolution for a lot of people. According to NPR and The Marist Poll in 2018 44% of American adults intend on making resolutions for the New Year. Of those, only 13% set the intentions to begin exercising. This makes physical fitness the most popular resolution in the United States. The 3rd and 4th most common resolution is developing a healthier diet and losing weight.

COVID has changed the face of fitness. Restrictions and shutdowns have prohibited people from working out in ways they were most accustomed to. Now most people have defaulted to working out at home, engaging in a zoom class, and adjusting their eating habits.

Its motivating to see Tiffany’s progress just 21 days into the New Year. She is inspiring women to commit to their journey so they can see the results they want. The weight loss journey is full of ups and downs. Sometimes the progress you want to see doesn’t show up immediately and it can be discouraging. Stick with it! Consistency is key. What do you think? Are you here for Tiffany’s 30-day transformation?

 

