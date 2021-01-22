CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 22, 2021: The Change Continues —Biden Dissolves Trump Commission — Coronavirus Update

1. The Change Continues Within the Democratic Party

3 MINUTE READ

 

What You Need To Know:

Wednesday, Democrats completed their three-part sweep of the United States House, the Senate and the White House. Following the installation of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice President, they both went to work.

2. Biden Dissolves Trump’s Commission Created to Rewrite History of Slavery in Schools

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

After a historic inaugural ceremony yesterday, President Joe Biden got to work undoing many of the former president’s policies by signing several executive orders.

3. Coronavirus Update: Majority of Americans Believe Pandemic is Out of Control, Says New Poll

 

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

A new ABC News/Washington Post poll finds that nearly 9 in 10 Americans say the coronavirus pandemic is not under control in the U.S.

4. White Man Convicted of Fatally Stabbing Black Student Days Away From Graduation

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

A jury has convicted 25-year-old Sean Urbanski, a white man, of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Richard Collins III, a Black student at Bowie State University and newly commissioned Army Lieutenant. Urbanski was sentenced on January 14.

5. Locked Up: The $2 Billion “Cash Bail” System Targets Black Non-Violent Offenders

 

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Recent legislation has eased bail conditions for New York state residents, with mixed reviews.

 

