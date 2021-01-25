CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Gabby Sidibe Shares Her Battle With Bulimia On ‘Peace Of Mind With Taraji’

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Back in 2009, a study done by researchers at the University of Southern California found that despite the belief that bulimia only really impacts young white girls, Black girls were 50 percent more likely to become bulimic compared to their white counterparts. As much of a shocker as that might be, having an eating disorder has been a reality for many Black girls and women, including actress Gabourey Sidibe.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Academy Award-nominated star is a guest in the upcoming episode of Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind with Taraji, set to air on Monday. During the episode, she talks about the way that she first found herself with the disorder, noting that it came about after she struggled for some time to deal with intense anxiety issues brought on by her parents’ breakup.

“Honestly, it wasn’t about, I mean yeah, I was a fat kid and a fat adult, surprise. And I, you know, I was made fun of like everyone else as a kid. But when I was in around third or fourth grade, my parents were splitting up. And the world was changing for me and it felt like the floor was being pulled away from me,” she said. “That’s how my anxiety sort of presented itself when I was a kid.

Sidibe went on to say she cried a lot during all levels of schooling because of her intense anxiety. But things became particularly hard as she was preparing for college.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“I would have to get to school early so I could really clean myself up because I would be sweaty, I would be crying, my clothes would genuinely be wet with my tears,” she said. “And one day I was crying so much and so hard I threw up. I just threw up. And the second I was done throwing up, my tear ducts dry. I wasn’t sweating anymore. I had stopped crying. And I thought, ‘I’ve found the button. This is it.’”

You can learn more about how Sidibe dealt with depression, anxiety, and bulimia growing up and the ways in which therapy changed her life when the new episode airs on Monday, January 25 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Gabby Sidibe Shares Her Battle With Bulimia On ‘Peace Of Mind With Taraji’  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Gabourey Sidibe

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Want Tap Dancing Attorney…

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, famously called out by Megan Thee Stallion, did the absolute minimum when it came to seeking…
01.25.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs and was revered as a hero and icon in Atlanta and beyond.
01.22.21
Read The Letter Kwame Kilpatrick Sent Trump Pleading…

Conspicuously missing from the commutation of Kwame Kilpatrick's prison sentence was any mention of the disgraced former Detroit mayor's letter…
01.22.21
Reversing Course: Joe Biden Signs Executive Actions Dissolving…

Biden's executive actions carry out the vision of his 100 day plan, and will also target underserved Black populations stressed…
01.21.21
‘The Hill We Climb’: Amanda Gorman’s Inauguration Poem…

Amanda Gorman, the nation's first youth poet laureate and youngest poet at a presidential inauguration, captivated the hearts of Americans…
01.21.21
Watch The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala…

Watch the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
01.20.21
Hero Black Cop Eugene Goodman Curving VP Mike…

The hero cop who lured a violent group of white supremacists away from the corridors that safely hid lawmakers at…
01.20.21
Movement To Award Capitol Police Hero Eugene Goodman…

A movement is gaining steam to award U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the government's highest expression of national…
01.20.21
Trump Reportedly Set to Grant More Than 100…

Outgoing President Donald Trump is going out with a bang in more ways than one. Just when you thought he…
01.19.21
Howard University’s Drumline To Escort Joe Biden, Kamala…

The Howard University marching band's drumline will escort Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House during the virtual…
01.19.21
Close