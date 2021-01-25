In true 2020/2021 fashion a cat’s birthday party held in Santo Domingo, Chile has turned into a COVID-19 spreader event.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Fifteen people’s positive COVID-19 test were all traced back to a cat’s birthday party. Ten of the fifteen people actually attended the party, and the other five were family members of the party-goers. The birthday kitty has not contracted the disease.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Chile has reported over 694,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and more than 17,000 deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)has named Chile as a high-risk travel destination.

source

Cat’s Birthday Party Leads to COVID-19 Spread was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Magic 95.9: