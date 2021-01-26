Spinderella Speaks Out About Being Omitted From Salt-N-Pepa Biopic

Salt-N-Pepa may be on cloud nine after the premiere of their highly anticipated biopic, but former member Spinderella has a few choice words for the duo after she was omitted from the film reflecting the group’s iconic history.

On Friday (Jan 22), Spinderealla took to Twitter to air out her grievances regarding the primetime film, stating that the fact she was written out of the iconic group’s history was a “disappointment” with the decision of cutting her out, before adding that omittance is especially disheartening when the goal of the group’s mission was to “empower women” to now “disempower” her.

“Sorry but I gotta speak on this Lifetime special. Too often, Black women who have made meaningful contributions in their industry are left out of historical narratives.,” Spinderella wrote. ‘Back when Salt n’ Pepa was building our legacy, which is rooted in empowering women, I could not have dreamed that this same group would one day disempower me. Words cannot fully express my disappointment when I learned a decision was made to move forward with a Lifetime biopic that wrongfully excluded me from every aspect of development and production all the while using my image throughout, given that I played an integral role in the group’s story and success. There’s nothing more unacceptable than a woman being silenced by another woman. It is for this reason, I will not be supporting it.”

While Spinderella expressed her feelings regarding being left out, she did congratulate all of the actresses who portrayed the trio, before noting that her memoir is on track to be finished and should be released soon.

I do, however, want to offer a huge congratulations to the talented actresses that represented us, including Monique Paul, who I wish would’ve been given an opportunity to share my true perspective with,” Spin continued, “In reflection, I’m grateful I’ve managed to uphold a 30-year career of truly empowering women with my gift, against all odds. This will continue in my work and in my service. The great news is I’m in the final stages of writing my memoir, a personal journey navigating through life, relationships, and the industry that raised me. 30+ years is a lot of content and I’m ready to share.”

While Spinderella was vocal about her displeasure, neither Salt nor Pepa has responded to her claims, the duo did respond to her feelings of obscurity last summer after she filed a lawsuit against the group citing unpaid royalties.

As previously reported in July, the group called out Spinderella’s claims calling them a “smear campaign” before adding that Spin’s displeasure with how the legacy of the group played out is rooted in “insecurity.”

“After decades of friendship, Spinderella has embarked on a smear campaign, and sued her friends, based on blatantly erroneous assertions. The truth, however, is that Salt and Pepa have always tried to do right by Spinderella,” court documents stated. “Spinderella decided to quit performing with Salt and Pepa years ago and asked to rejoin the group “Salt N Pepa” in December 2013. Nostalgia and the desire to help a friend motivated Salt and Pepa to agree. They offered to pay Spinderella on a per-show basis to perform with the group. Spinderella, grateful for the opportunity, agreed, and they performed together again. Things, unfortunately, did not work out and Salt-N-Pepa spent months trying to close open issues—like how they would each refer to their shared history going forward as they each pursued respective careers—in the hope they could part as friends.”

