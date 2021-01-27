CLOSE
Tiny Harris is not trying to hear anything a former friend has to say when it comes to her husband, T.I.

Yesterday, we reported that Sabrina Peterson, who used to be cool with the Harris’, put T.I. on blast for allegedly pulling a gun on her in the past. Sabrina made the claims in an Instagram post saying she spoke her “truth.” Unfortunately, Tiny does not agree with Sabrina’s claims and has clapped back in defense of her husband.

Originally, Sabrina claimed that T.I. put a gun to her face as she was “beating up” T.I.’s assistant. Peterson explained that the fight occurred because T.I.’s assistant allegedly treated Tiny like a “slave.” Well, Tiny is not having Sabrina’s back in this one and shut down her nasty lies in an Instagram post.

Tiny shared a photo of Sabrina’s son with T.I., calling him uncle taken in recent years, writing:

“Hold up… So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago … now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up wit you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop Harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please Get help. But LEAVE US ALONE‼

Fans of Tiny instantly flocked to the comments in support of her epic clap back towards what now appears to be her former friend, Sabrina. One user commented, “Now they know Tiny don’t play about Tip,” while another social media follower chimed in with, “You gotta document sh*t these day(s) people so messy.”

“Messy” is right!

Almost immediately after Tiny took to Instagram to air out her grievances, Sabrina quickly responded, doubling down on her claims. Listen to what she had to say.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Tiny Harris Checks Former Friend Who Accused T.I. Of Pulling A Gun Her  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

